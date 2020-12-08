VeeMed Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Operational Excellence with its Turnkey Telemedicine Solution

VeeMed adopts innovative business processes in R&D and operations to support an agile innovation methodology, continually adding features and promptly launching products and releasing product updates. Its unique clinical workflows and customer support model are designed by telemedicine physicians that apply more than 10 years of industry experience. In addition to 24/7 customer support, the company's resident engineers deliver onsite assistance to larger clients. It also offers a proof-of-concept option through a free trial of its software and products.

"VeeMed's powerful telemedicine cart software, VeeKart, allows healthcare systems to leverage their existing equipment by being compatible with any cart," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Analyst. "Additionally, powered by the VeeMed OS, the VeeDoc app ensures best-in-class provider and patient experience. Telephysicians can effortlessly connect to virtual care endpoints to treat patients—whether the endpoint is a TV/monitor or a telemedicine cart—via the easy-to-use app, which providers can access from their phone, tablet, or computer. Using this innovative technology, doctors can conveniently document notes, send messages to nurses and clinicians, and view x-rays, computed tomography scans, and magnetic resonance imaging." VeeClinic, VeeMed's telehealth solution for outpatient settings, is a streamlined, one-click solution that allows for providers to securely treat patients remotely, whether they're at home or in a clinic.

The company's innovative TV-based solution, VeeKast, saves critical space by utilizing existing equipment; it can turn any TV or monitor into a telehealth endpoint powered by VeeMed's software. The software includes features such as electronic health record and electronic medical record integration, HIPAA-compliant messaging, an automated scheduler, and multi-party video. During the COVID-19 pandemic, VeeKast has been able to protect doctors and healthcare employees by empowering them to examine and monitor patients remotely, reducing their exposure to the virus and conserving valuable personal protective equipment.

"Its solutions are cost-effective, compact, easily scalable, and boast the fastest physician response time of three minutes or less, compared to other companies' 15-to-30 minute response time," noted Gupta. "VeeMed has partnered with Intel to develop innovative solutions that enable healthcare systems to rapidly implement and scale their virtual care programs. In the next two to five years, the company plans to develop additional innovative products and solutions for the healthcare industry, increasing its footprint, and becoming the leading telemedicine solutions and technology company worldwide."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it.

"This year has made it very clear that providing healthcare by using advanced telemedicine can help save lives and contribute to quality of life during stressful times," said Ijaz Arif, CEO and Chairman of VeeMed, "We are honored to be recognized as an innovator in the telehealth space by Frost & Sullivan, and are committed to expanding the use of telemedicine to help healthcare organizations provide safe, responsive care. Telemedicine is fast becoming a part of healthcare at all levels of critical and specialty care. VeeMed is excited to be a part of this trend and will continue to innovate in the years ahead."

About VeeMed, Inc.

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global telehealth company focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solution available for acute care settings. For more information about VeeMed's vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veemed.com.

