Vector Science & Therapeutics Builds 15-Patent-Application Intellectual Property Portfolio Around Precision Therapeutic Delivery, Anchored by Peptide and Biologic Administration Technologies

Company's expanding IP estate is led by multiple pending applications in peptide and biologic delivery, alongside advanced drug delivery, opioid-sparing pain management, pancreatic oncology, regenerative medicine and smart wound care

MEQUON, Wis., July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") today announced the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio to 15 patent applications developed and filed over approximately the past two years, establishing a broad technology estate centered on one of medicine's most persistent challenges: delivering therapeutic agents -- including peptides and other biologics that are frequently difficult to administer outside the gastrointestinal tract -- to the right tissue, at the right concentration, for the appropriate duration of treatment.

Rather than focusing on a single drug, device or disease indication, Vector's intellectual property strategy has been built around a portfolio of interconnected therapeutic delivery technologies. The Company's patent applications encompass non-invasive, minimally invasive and locoregional systems intended to overcome biological, anatomical and patient-compliance barriers that can limit conventional pharmaceutical administration.

"We believe many promising therapeutic agents are constrained not simply by the molecule, but by the limitations of how that molecule reaches its intended target," said Tom Bachinski, Chief Technology Officer of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "Our intellectual property strategy is focused on the delivery problem. We are developing multiple technologies designed to move therapeutics across biological barriers, concentrate treatment at difficult-to-reach tissue and reduce unnecessary systemic exposure."

A Platform-Based Intellectual Property Strategy

Vector's patent portfolio encompasses a range of technologies that share a common objective: precision therapeutic delivery.

The Company's intellectual property includes technologies involving multi-route peptide and biologic delivery, advanced transdermal delivery, electrically assisted deep-tissue transport, interferential-hybrid iontophoresis, localized catheter delivery, lyophilized pharmaceutical formulations and point-of-care reconstitution, electrostatic spray administration, magnetic field-assisted delivery, microneedle and intratumoral systems, nanoparticle-enabled therapeutic transport, and sensor-guided treatment platforms.

Several applications combine multiple engineering and pharmaceutical disciplines within a single therapeutic system, integrating drug formulation, delivery hardware, electrical or electromagnetic energy, tissue sensing, feedback control and targeted release.

Six Principal Areas of Opportunity

Advanced Therapeutic and Peptide Delivery -- Multi-route technologies designed to address the inherent challenges of delivering peptides, biologics and other complex therapeutic agents through non-gastrointestinal and non-traditional administration pathways, including transdermal, iontophoretic and lyophilized reconstitution-based systems engineered specifically for peptide formulations that are difficult to administer orally or systemically.

Deep-Tissue Transdermal Delivery -- Interferential-hybrid iontophoresis systems designed to combine tissue pre-conditioning, electrically driven therapeutic transport and retention phases.

Opioid-Sparing and Localized Pain Management -- Lyophilized multimodal analgesic compositions, integrated reconstitution kits and localized administration technologies intended to support targeted pain management strategies.

Precision Pancreatic Oncology -- EUS-guided multimodal therapy, microneedle-tipped intratumoral delivery, conductivity and impedance-guided treatment, transarterial pancreatic delivery and anchored catheter systems intended for sustained locoregional administration.

Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Repair -- Non-invasive systems, including peptide-based regenerative technologies, intended to deliver regenerative therapeutic agents to musculoskeletal and peripheral nerve targets.

Advanced Smart Wound Care -- Integrated wound-healing technologies combining responsive therapeutic release, oxygenation, multi-wavelength phototherapy and real-time wound monitoring within automated treatment platforms.

Peptide Delivery: A Recurring Technology Thread

Peptide and biologic delivery is not confined to a single application within Vector's portfolio -- it is a recurring engineering theme that connects several of the Company's technology platforms. Multiple pending applications are directed specifically at moving peptide therapeutics across biological barriers without reliance on oral or systemic administration alone, including multi-route, non-gastrointestinal delivery architectures; interferential-hybrid iontophoresis systems designed for non-invasive delivery of regenerative peptides; and lyophilized, point-of-care reconstitution platforms engineered to stabilize peptide formulations at the time of use.

Peptides present delivery challenges distinct from small-molecule drugs: they are typically unstable in the gastrointestinal tract, have short circulating half-lives, and often require injection or specialized formulation to reach systemic or local circulation intact. Vector's peptide-focused intellectual property is intended to address these constraints through non-invasive and minimally invasive delivery routes, formulation stability technology and localized administration systems designed to reduce dependence on injection alone -- positioning the Company's delivery platforms to potentially complement peptide therapeutics developed by others, including in metabolic, regenerative and oncology indications.

Addressing the "Last Mile" of Therapeutics

The Company's technology strategy is based on what Vector describes as the "last mile of therapeutics" -- the physical and biological distance between a promising therapeutic agent and the tissue where that agent must act.

Systemic administration can expose the entire body to a therapeutic agent while delivering only a fraction of the administered dose to a difficult anatomical target. Passive transdermal delivery is limited by the skin's natural barrier. Injectable therapies may create compliance and administration burdens. Solid tumors can present stromal and vascular barriers that impede therapeutic penetration.

Vector's intellectual property portfolio is designed around technologies intended to address these delivery barriers through combinations of localized access, physical energy, formulation science, targeted transport and real-time treatment control.

"We did not set out to build 15 isolated patents around 15 isolated products," Bachinski said. "We have been building layers of intellectual property around a larger therapeutic delivery architecture. A reconstitution technology developed for one application may support another delivery platform. A tissue-sensing technology may have value across multiple indications. A catheter anchoring system may enable sustained delivery strategies that a single-session procedure cannot. The strategic value is in how these technologies can connect."

From the Skin Surface to Deep Tissue and Difficult Anatomical Targets

Vector's patent applications span a continuum of therapeutic access.

At the skin surface, the portfolio includes technologies involving active transdermal transport, magnetic field-assisted delivery, electroporation, microneedles and nanoparticle-enabled systems. For deeper musculoskeletal and peripheral nerve targets, Vector has developed intellectual property around a multi-phase interferential-hybrid iontophoresis architecture intended to combine electrical tissue pre-conditioning with therapeutic transport and retention, including applications directed at non-invasive delivery of regenerative peptides to these tissues.

For internal and surgically accessed tissue, the Company's portfolio includes atomized catheter-based administration designed for localized intraoperative delivery. Vector's pancreatic oncology portfolio further includes EUS-guided intratumoral systems, microneedle-tipped catheters, transarterial access through the pancreaticoduodenal vascular arcade and nitinol coil-anchored catheter concepts designed to enable sustained locoregional delivery.

Lyophilization and Point-of-Care Reconstitution as a Connecting Platform

A recurring element across several Vector patent applications is the integration of lyophilized therapeutic agents with purpose-designed point-of-care reconstitution and delivery hardware.

Vector believes this approach may create opportunities to address pharmaceutical stability, storage, preparation and workflow challenges while connecting a therapeutic formulation directly to its intended delivery technology.

The Company's applications include lyophilized multimodal analgesic compositions, multi-vial therapeutic kits, dual-capsule peptide systems and integrated reconstitution architectures designed for use with localized, transdermal and minimally invasive delivery platforms. Because peptide therapeutics are frequently unstable in liquid form and sensitive to gastrointestinal degradation, Vector's lyophilization and reconstitution intellectual property is particularly relevant to peptide and biologic formulation strategies.

A Diversified Approach to Development Risk

Unlike development companies dependent on the success of a single molecule or therapeutic indication, Vector has intentionally pursued intellectual property across multiple technology platforms and clinical opportunity areas.

The Company believes this portfolio approach may create multiple pathways for product development, clinical collaboration, strategic partnerships and licensing. Individual technologies may advance independently, while shared delivery, formulation, sensing and control technologies may support multiple future applications.

"Diversification does not mean a lack of focus," Bachinski added. "Our focus is therapeutic delivery. We are applying that focus to clinical problems where delivery remains a fundamental limitation. The diseases and therapeutic agents may change, but the engineering question is remarkably consistent: how do we get the therapy where it needs to go and control what happens when it gets there?"

Building an Intellectual Property Estate for the Next Generation of Therapeutics

Vector expects to continue evaluating its patent portfolio for product development, strategic partnership, licensing and clinical collaboration opportunities.

The Company is particularly focused on technologies where its delivery platforms may complement emerging pharmaceutical, peptide, biologic and oncology therapies whose clinical utility could be affected by administration route, tissue penetration, localization or treatment duration.

Vector's 15 patent applications reflect approximately two years of concentrated intellectual property development and represent the foundation of the Company's growing therapeutic delivery technology estate.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc.

Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology and therapeutic delivery company developing technologies intended to improve how pharmaceutical agents, peptides, biologics and other therapeutic compounds are delivered to target tissues.

The Company's intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems and next-generation therapeutic delivery technologies.

Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc.'s intellectual property, technology platforms, development programs, potential clinical applications, strategic opportunities and commercialization plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Patent applications are pending, and the filing of a patent application does not guarantee patent issuance, regulatory clearance or approval, clinical efficacy or commercial success. Technologies described by the Company may require additional research, development, preclinical or clinical evaluation and applicable regulatory review before commercialization.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

Media Contact: Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc., 12250 Corporate Parkway, Mequon, WI 53092, Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]