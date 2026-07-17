Vector Science & Therapeutics and Caresyntax Announce Real-World Evidence Partnership for VectorMist

Caresyntax will design and operate a multi-phase real-world evidence program for Vector, culminating in a prospective comparative registry across a network of partner surgical facilities.

The program will compare postoperative outcomes (opioid utilization, length of stay, and patient-reported pain) between standard of care and procedures using VectorMist and The LASSO Protocol.

The parties have agreed to explore extending the same evidence architecture across Vector's broader portfolio, including its peptide therapeutics programs, subject to a separate agreement.

MEQUON, Wis. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector") and Caresyntax, a global leader in surgical intelligence and real-world evidence, today announced a strategic partnership to build the clinical evidence infrastructure supporting VectorMist™, Vector's localized atomized drug delivery platform, and The LASSO Protocol™ (Laparoscopic Atomization System for Sparing Opioids).

VectorMist is designed to deliver atomized medication directly to the surgical site during laparoscopic procedures, providing targeted pain control at the source and reducing reliance on systemic opioids in postoperative recovery. The LASSO Protocol is the clinical protocol built on the VectorMist platform.

Under the agreement, Caresyntax will design and operate a multi-phase real-world evidence program across a network of partner surgical facilities. The program begins with baseline data collection on current standard-of-care procedures, capturing postoperative opioid utilization, length of stay, and patient-reported pain scores. A comparative phase then measures outcomes from VectorMist procedures against that baseline. The program culminates in a prospective comparative registry across the participating surgical network, giving institutions the ability to benchmark their outcomes against peer and cohort performance on a standardized data model.

The partnership positions VectorMist as a data-enabled surgical platform rather than a device-only offering. Every institution deploying VectorMist will contribute to and benefit from a growing body of real-world outcomes evidence, a value proposition aligned with the outcomes accountability that hospital purchasing committees and value-based care programs now require.

The parties have also agreed to explore extending the evidence architecture beyond VectorMist. Vector and Caresyntax intend to evaluate applying the same approach (standardized data capture, comparative analysis, and registry-based benchmarking) across Vector's broader portfolio, including its peptide therapeutics programs. A common evidence infrastructure would allow each program to draw on shared methodology, data governance, and clinical network rather than standing up parallel data efforts. Any such expansion would be subject to a separate agreement between the parties.

"Every surgical procedure should generate evidence that makes the next one better," said Dr. Brad Worthington, Chief Medical Officer of Vector. "This partnership builds that feedback loop into VectorMist from day one. Rigorous, comparative real-world evidence on opioid utilization, length of stay, and patient-reported pain is how we earn the confidence of surgeons and the institutions they serve."

"Vector is doing what the next generation of medtech companies must do -- building the evidence engine alongside the product," said Dr. Bruce Ramshaw, Chief Medical Informatics Officer of Caresyntax. "By applying our clinical quality improvement methodology from the very first case, this program will give surgeons and institutions a continuous, comparative view of real-world performance and turn every VectorMist procedure into measurable clinical insight."

The real-world evidence program directly supports Vector's thought leadership and clinical education strategy for The LASSO Protocol, including a planned white paper series establishing sustained opioid sparing as a distinct clinical category.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is a medical technology and therapeutic delivery company developing technologies intended to improve how pharmaceutical agents, peptides, biologics and other therapeutic compounds are delivered to target tissues.

The Company's intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems and next-generation therapeutic delivery technologies.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

About Caresyntax

Caresyntax powers surgical performance and outcomes through AI-enabled analytics, real-world evidence, and workflow integration tools. Its regulatory-grade platform supports health systems, payers, and life sciences companies globally. To learn more visit www.caresyntax.com/rwe

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.'s intellectual property, technology platforms, development programs, potential clinical applications, strategic opportunities and commercialization plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Technologies described by the Company may require additional research, development, preclinical or clinical evaluation and applicable regulatory review before commercialization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

Vector Science & Therapeutics, Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]