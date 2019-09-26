Vecima Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2019 Results

FY2019 Revenue - $85.0M , Gross Margin - 53%, Cash Balance - $44.4M

Secured first master purchase agreement covering Entra DAA products with a Tier 1 MSO

Broadened Entra engagements, lab trials and field trials with widening set of cable operators globally

Accelerated lead in emerging global IPTV market with technology differentiation and capturing customers on the forefront of modern IPTV rollouts

VICTORIA, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) today reported financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Canadian dollars in millions except percentages,

employees, and per share data) Q4FY19 Q4FY18

FY2019 FY2018 Revenue $20.7 $24.4

$85.0 $78.1 Gross Margin 49% 55%

53% 54% Net (Loss) / Income $(3.0) $0.7

$(3.5) $10.8 (Loss) / Earnings per share1 $(0.13) $0.03

$(0.15) $0.48 Adjusted (Loss) / Earnings per share1, 2, 3 $(0.08) $0.04

$(0.09) $0.17 Adjusted EBITDA2 $0.3 $4.4

$8.2 $14.5 Cash and Short-term Investments $44.4 $57.7

$44.4 $57.7 Employees 364 419

364 419 1Based on weighted average number shares outstanding 2Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be

comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See "Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share" below. 3Starting in Q4 fiscal 2019, we have changed our definition and calculation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share. For a reconciliation of Adjusted

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

"Fiscal 2019 was a year of concerted moves and important achievements as we broadly solidified our market position in preparation for the most profound transitions unfolding in the industry: DOCSIS Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and IPTV," said Sumit Kumar, Vecima Networks' President and CEO.

"On the DAA front, we have now secured our first master purchase agreement covering our Entra Remote PHY Nodes and Monitor products with a Tier 1 operator entering field trials. Our DAA products are also progressing successfully through lab trials with a diverse mix of other Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MSOs. These are important milestones on the path to commercialization of our new Entra technologies, and we anticipate deployments will initiate in fiscal 2020."

"In our Content Delivery and Storage segment, we continue to make strides in the emerging global IPTV market. During fiscal 2019, we significantly advanced our industry-leading MediaScaleX™ platform and built and expanded customer relationships with some of the world's largest MSOs. We believe our Content Delivery and Storage segment has the potential for over 20% sales growth in fiscal 2020 stemming from the pipeline of opportunities for migration to IP video networks, including linear broadcast, cloud DVR and time-shift TV."

"Vecima achieved revenues of $85.0 million in fiscal 2019, a 9% increase over last year as a result of our acquisition of the Content Delivery and Storage business. While financially, fiscal 2019 reflected the overall transition of the business translating into a net loss of $3.5 million, the results are representative of a point in time for Vecima with DAA revenue yet to come. Thanks to the strategic steps taken in fiscal 2019 to tighten our R&D priorities, streamline our administrative processes and manage our business and finances prudently, we are moving into fiscal 2020 in a very strong financial position and ready to embark on growth."

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Video and Broadband Solutions

Neared commercial roll-out of Entra family of Distributed Access Architecture products

In various phases of lab and field trials with a total of 16 Tier 1, 2 & 3 operators in North America , Central and Latin America , Europe and Asia

, Central and , and

Significantly broadened Entra products portfolio to include Entra Remote PHY Monitor, which provides industry-leading service assurance for DAA, and Entra video QAM manager, a solution that allows service providers to maintain today's primary video services within DAA architecture at the lowest cost in the industry



Signed master purchase agreement covering Entra Remote PHY nodes and Remote PHY Monitor with a Tier 1 MSO

Market-leading Terrace family of commercial video platforms enjoyed continued wide adoption among some of the world's largest cable operators

Supported a Tier 1 customer's MPEG-4 network expansion with the TC600E



Secured initial revenue with a leading European MSO for next-generation Terrace DVB

Content Delivery and Storage

Continued expansion into IPTV market with 17 operators now using Vecima platforms to deliver IP video

Expanded relationship with NOS, one of the largest communications and entertainment groups in Europe , to deploy the MediaScaleX™ platform

, to deploy the MediaScaleX™ platform

Secured agreements with two global resellers for transcoding and storage solutions



Partnered with one of the world's top five MSOs to use the MediaScaleX™ platform to expand services to over 75% of its footprint and more efficiently serve on-demand video across its network of cable providers

Total of six customers have deployed, or are in the process of deploying, our cloud DVR solution

On May 31, 2019 , expanded Vecima's end-to-end solutions capability by acquiring the assets of Root6, a UK-based software and solutions company specializing in the video ingest and delivery automation solutions used by some of the world's leading content creators

Telematics

Continued incremental growth in fleet management market

Entered the movable assets market, securing initial customers in the restoration segment of the construction industry

Mr. Kumar concluded, "Fiscal 2020 promises to be a significant year for Vecima. We firmly believe we are one of the vendors best able to take advantage of near-term opportunities in the DAA and IPTV markets and we are sharply focused on supporting our customers' deployment plans with highly differentiated, world-class technologies."

As previously reported, Vecima's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as at October 11, 2019.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings / (Loss) Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the following statements: Fiscal 2019 was a year of concerted moves and important achievements as we broadly solidified our market position in preparation for the most profound transitions unfolding in the industry: DOCSIS Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and IPTV; Our DAA products are also progressing successfully through lab trials with a diverse mix of other Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MSOs. These are important milestones on the path to commercialization of our new Entra technologies, and we anticipate deployments will initiate in fiscal 2020; In our Content Delivery and Storage segment, we continue to make strides in the emerging global IPTV market; During fiscal 2019, we significantly advanced our industry-leading MediaScaleX™ platform and built and expanded customer relationships with some of the world's largest MSOs; We believe our Content Delivery and Storage segment has the potential for over 20% sales growth in fiscal 2020 stemming from the pipeline of opportunities for migration to IP video networks, including linear broadcast, cloud DVR and time-shift TV; While financially, fiscal 2019 reflected the overall transition of the business translating into a net loss, the results are representative of a point in time for Vecima with DAA revenue yet to come; Thanks to the strategic steps taken in fiscal 2019 to tighten our R&D priorities, streamline our administrative processes and manage our business and finances prudently, we are moving into fiscal 2020 in a very strong financial position and ready to embark on growth; Fiscal 2020 promises to be a significant year for Vecima; We firmly believe we are one of the vendors best able to take advantage of near-term opportunities in the DAA and IPTV markets and we are sharply focused on supporting our customers' deployment plans with highly differentiated, world-class technologies.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 26, 2019, as well as the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.



Vecima Networks Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at June 30,

2019 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 19,834 $ 11,034 Short‑term investments

24,569 46,660 Accounts receivable

15,154 18,047 Income tax receivable

437 2,519 Inventories

12,724 15,020 Prepaid expenses

2,235 1,608 Contract assets

187 -



75,140 94,888 Non‑current assets





Property, plant and equipment

12,526 12,105 Goodwill

15,131 14,903 Intangible assets

67,887 62,324 Other long‑term assets

1,017 788 Investment tax credits

24,355 22,692 Deferred tax asset

4,714 2,339



$ 200,770 $ 210,039 Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 11,699 $ 12,151 Provisions

804 520 Income tax payable

55 358 Deferred revenue

4,046 4,206 Current portion of long‑term debt

250 250



16,854 17,485 Non‑current liabilities





Deferred revenue

763 524 Provisions

332 352 Deferred tax liability

324 414 Long‑term debt

1,729 1,979



20,002 20,754 Shareholders' equity





Share capital

1,916 1,756 Reserves

4,104 4,041 Retained earnings

173,738 182,411 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,010 1,077



180,768 189,285



$ 200,770 $ 210,039

Vecima Networks Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except net income per share data)

Years ended June 30,

2019 2018 Sales $ 85,032 $ 78,104 Cost of sales 40,155 36,254 Gross profit 44,877 41,850 Operating expenses



Research and development 18,973 15,101 Sales and marketing 14,112 10,463 General and administrative 16,596 13,248 Impairment of intangible assets - 22 Restructuring costs 2,176 - Share‑based compensation 112 80 Other (income) expense (418) (317)

51,551 38,597 Operating (loss) income (6,674) 3,253 Finance income 879 1,132 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (66) 930 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,861) 5,315 Income tax (recovery) expense (2,402) 1,532 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (3,459) 3,783 Net income from discontinued operations - 7,019 Net (loss) income (3,459) 10,802 Other comprehensive (loss) income



Item that may be subsequently reclassed to net income



Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (67) 1,077 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (3,526) $ 11,879 Net (loss) income per share



Continuing operations (0.15) 0.17 Discontinued operations - 0.31 Total basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.15) $ 0.48 Continuing operations (0.15) 0.17 Discontinued operations - 0.31 Total diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.15) $ 0.48 Weighted average number of common shares



Shares outstanding ‑ basic 22,362,031 22,414,944 Shares outstanding ‑ diluted 22,362,031 22,456,821

Vecima Networks Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Share

Capital Reserves Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Total Balance as at June 30, 2017

$ 803 $ 3,965 $ 177,474 $ - $ 182,242 Net income

- - 10,802 - 10,802 Other comprehensive income

- - - 1,077 1,077 Dividends

- - (4,932) - (4,932) Share repurchased and cancelled

(8) - (933) - (941) Shares issued by exercising options

13 (4) - - 9 Shares issued in exchange for

948 - - - 948 short‑term investments











Share‑based payment expense

- 80 - - 80 Balance as at June 30, 2018

$ 1,756 $ 4,041 $ 182,411 $ 1,077 $ 189,285



























Balance as at June 30, 2018

$ 1,756 $ 4,041 $ 182,411 $ 1,077 $ 189,285 IFRS 15 transition

- - (102) - (102) Adjusted balance at June 30, 2018

1,756 4,041 182,309 1,077 189,183 Net loss

- - (3,459) - (3,459) Other comprehensive loss

- - - (67) (67) Dividends

- - (4,920) - (4,920) Share repurchased and cancelled

(2) - (192) - (194) Shares issued by exercising options

162 (49) - - 113 Share‑based payment expense

- 112 - - 112 Balance as at June 30, 2019

$ 1,916 $ 4,104 $ 173,738 $ 1,010 $ 180,768

Vecima Networks Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Years ended June 30,

2019 2018 Operating activities



Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (3,459) $ 3,783 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash 8,413 9,574 Decrease in other long‑term assets (10) (13) Increase (decrease) in provisions 265 (214) Increase in investment tax credits (67) (238) Net change in non‑cash working capital relating to operations 3,672 7,506 Interest paid (98) (92) Interest received 1,047 1,174 Income tax received 2,413 - Income tax paid (741) (503) Increase in long‑term contract assets 7 - Cash provided by continuing operations 11,442 20,977 Cash provided by discontinued operations - 63 Cash provided by operating activities 11,442 21,040 Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,868) (1,816) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 25 80 Purchase of short‑term investments (2,007) (54,434) Proceeds on sale of short‑term investments 24,098 93,449 Deferred development costs (16,057) (16,407) Purchase of indefinite and finite‑life intangible assets (86) (134) Business acquisitions (823) (37,379) Proceeds from the sale of intangible assets 202 - Cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 2,484 (16,641) Cash provided by discontinued operations - 8,732 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,484 (7,909) Financing activities



Proceeds from government grants 221 49 Repurchase and cancellation of shares (194) (941) Repayment of long‑term debt (250) (229) Dividends paid (4,920) (4,932) Proceeds from shares issued through exercised options 113 9 Proceeds from issuance of share capital - 948 Cash used by financing activities (5,030) (5,096) Increase in cash and cash equivalents, net 8,896 8,035 Effect of change in exchange rates on cash held (96) (518) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 11,034 3,517 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 19,834 $ 11,034

