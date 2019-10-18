Vecima Announces Executive Management Changes

VICTORIA, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) today announced that John Hanna will be resigning from his position as the company's Chief Financial Officer effective October 25, 2019 to accept a senior executive role with another organization. Dale Booth, Vecima's Vice-President of Finance, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Hanna as Chief Financial Officer effective October 26, 2019.

"On behalf of our company and the Board of Directors, I want to thank John for his nine years of service and his many contributions to Vecima's growth and success," said Sumit Kumar, Vecima's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During his tenure with Vecima, John built a strong finance department, recruited and developed an exceptional team, and played a critical role in many major projects and initiatives, including a number of acquisitions that have significantly advanced Vecima's opportunities for the future. We wish John the very best as he pursues the next phase of his career."

"We are also very pleased to announce the appointment of Dale Booth as Chief Financial Officer," added Mr. Kumar. "A CPA with extensive senior-level finance experience, Dale has been an integral part of Vecima's finance team for over eight years in his role as Vice-President Finance and has participated closely in our key strategic initiatives. Prior to joining Vecima, Dale served as Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller of the Yanke Group of Companies, as Chief Financial Officer of the Transall Group of Companies, and in increasingly senior financial positions with Trimac Transportation. He also served with KPMG for five years. Dale brings a wealth of experience to his new role, as well as an in-depth understanding of Vecima."

Vecima also today announced the promotion of Dean Rockwell to Executive Vice-President, effective immediately. Mr. Rockwell joined Vecima in 2015 as Senior Vice President Corporate Development and most recently served as Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage. He will see his role expand to encompass senior responsibility for strategic planning and human resources, adding to his continued oversite of mergers and acquisitions and Vecima's Content Delivery and Storage business. Mr. Rockwell has over three decades of experience leading successful technology-intensive businesses. Prior to joining Vecima, he was CEO of In Motion Technology, and also spent 20 years as a senior executive with Scientific-Atlanta and Cisco as Vice President and General Manager of the Headend Systems and Digital Media Networks businesses in the cable sector.

"We congratulate both Dale and Dean on their expanded roles on our senior executive team," said Mr. Kumar. "Vecima is on the threshold of exciting changes in our industry, and both of these leaders have the skills and experience to help us capitalize on the significant opportunities before us."

About Vecima

