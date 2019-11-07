Vecima Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting

VICTORIA, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. ("Vecima" or the "Company") (TSX:VCM) today announces that it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 10 a.m. on December 16, 2019, at its corporate office located at 771 Vanalman Avenue, Victoria, B.C.

Mr. Sumit Kumar, Vecima's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present the achievements and highlights of the 2019 financial year during the meeting.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

