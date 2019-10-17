VCAD Calgary Welcomes Contemporary Artist Michele Donohue to Gallery Reception Event

CALGARY, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD) will be welcoming Canadian contemporary artist, Michele Donohue, to a special Gallery Reception on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5-7pm.

Featuring lively discussions, thought-provoking work, wine, cheese, and a selection of Donohue's art available for sale, this Gallery Reception will not be an event to miss.

"With the recent opening of VCAD's state-of-the-art gallery in downtown Calgary, we are delighted to utilize this space in promoting the work of new and renowned artists alike," says Teresa Vaccaro, Regional Director of Operations, VCAD. "We're proud to offer free gallery space to artists that inspire and engage our students, while fostering creativity among other art and design professionals."

As a mostly self-taught artist, Donohue found her passion in contemporary and abstract art. She works primarily with epoxy resins, acrylics, and alcohol inks, finding inspiration from nature, colours, and other active forms of life that evoke feelings. For more information, visit www.donohueart.com.

Michele's exhibit will be hosted at the gallery until the end of 2019 and gallery is open to visitors during campus operating hours.

About VCAD

For over 35 years, VCAD helps students turn their artistic visions and innate talents into marketable skills that will enable them to thrive in top creative industries. With hands-on practical training, industry-experienced instructors, and state-of-the-art facilities, VCAD offers an integrated approach to learning in the fields of fashion design, 3D modeling and animation, game development, interior and architecture design, and more. For more information, visit www.vcad.ca.

