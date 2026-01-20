VCA Canada Recognized as One of Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2026

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- VCA Canada, a nationwide leader in veterinary care, has been named as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People for 2026. This distinction celebrates VCA Canada's unwavering commitment to offering exceptional places to work and programs for young people starting their careers.

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an annual competition that recognizes employers across Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners are evaluated on programs which attract and retain younger workers, including tuition subsidies, mentorship and training programs.

"This recognition is a proud reflection of the inspiring contributions of our teams across Canada," said Cathy Gaviller, General Manager of VCA Canada. "From coast to coast, our passion for nurturing young talent, encouraging growth, and creating an inclusive workplace truly motivates us in the spirit of mutuality and shared passion for this industry."

Recognized for its efforts in providing an industry-leading experience to young professionals entering the veterinary care field, VCA Canada has been acknowledged as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People (2026). The editors specifically commend VCA Canada for its hands-on student opportunities, career advancement support through fully funded RVT scholarships, and innovative financial wellness programs like student loan RRSP matching and advisory services.

As part of the Mars Veterinary Health network, VCA Canada benefits from ongoing support and a shared purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. By investing in the professional development and well-being of those who care for pets, VCA Canada continues to have a meaningful impact in shaping the future of veterinary medicine and to provide an enriching Associate experience.

For more information about Canada's Top Employers for Young People award and the selection process, please visit the Canada's Top Employers for Young People website. You can also explore our feature in Canada's Top Employers for Young People digital magazine.

