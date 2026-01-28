VCA Canada Recognized as One of Alberta's Top Employers for 2026

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- VCA Canada, a nationwide leader in veterinary care is proud to announce that we have once again been named one of Alberta's Top employers for 2026.

Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This award recognizes employers with head offices in Alberta that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Winners are selected based on eight criteria, including health and wellness benefits, work culture, professional development and community involvement.

"Being acknowledged as one of Alberta's Top Employers for three consecutive years is a source of great pride and reflects the dedication and passion of our Associates," shared General Manager of VCA Canada, Cathy Gaviller. "Their teamwork, inclusive culture, and support for one another are the inspiring foundation of our genuine commitment to providing high-quality veterinary care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of pets and their families."

The editors of Alberta's Top Employers project selected VCA Canada for its comprehensive employee engagement and development initiatives, including generous referral bonuses and robust professional growth opportunities such as mentoring, leadership programs, and tuition subsidies. Additionally, VCA Canada is acknowledged for its impactful community program, Paw It Forward, which demonstrates a strong commitment to pet welfare by providing essential care, food access, and vaccination clinics for pets in need across the country.

VCA Canada, a practice within Mars Veterinary Health network, continues to advance its purpose as part of the collective commitment to creating a BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. This latest recognition showcases VCA Canada's dedication to creating engaging environments that inspire and support our people. By prioritizing well-being and professional growth, VCA Canada elevates the Associate experience while driving innovation and excellence in veterinary medicine, helping to shape the future of pet care, and truly living our shared purpose.

For more information about Alberta's Top Employers award and the selection process, please visit the Alberta's Top Employers website. You can also explore our features in the Calgary Herald , the Edmonton Journal and the Alberta's Top Employers digital magazine.

About VCA Canada Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Canada Animal Hospitals is committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. With over 150 locations across six different provinces, VCA Canada is a network of veterinary hospitals that works to positively impact pets, people, and local communities by delivering world-class medicine. Every VCA Canada hospital carries a sense of pride for the legacy of excellence built and the stories of service that deeply connect them to their local communities. VCA Canada joined the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands in 2017 and, together, are committed to the purpose of Caring For Life's Greatest Companions.

To learn more about VCA Canada, visit vcacanada.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lauren Batiuk

VP Marketing and Communications

403-541-0815

SOURCE VCA Canada