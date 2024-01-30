VCA Canada Recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2024

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- VCA Canada, a leading company in veterinary care operating nationwide, is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious title of one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2024. This recognition reflects VCA Canada's commitment to creating an industry-leading Associate experience as well as taking action to ensure the strength and stability of the veterinary profession.

Alberta's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes employers with head offices in Alberta that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Winners are selected based on eight different criteria, including work atmosphere, financial and health benefits, and community involvement.

"We are excited to be named one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2024 as this award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication not only in Alberta but across the country in each of our hospitals," shared Chief Operating Officer Aaron Frazier. "At VCA Canada, we understand that our success is built on the collective contributions of our Associates, and we remain committed to providing an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and a strong sense of community."

VCA Canada has been acknowledged for its outstanding efforts in fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being and continuing education so that Associates can provide their patients with the highest quality of veterinary medicine. The Top Alberta's Employers editors specifically commend Paw It Forward, VCA Canada's national philanthropic program driven by its cultural value of community leadership and ongoing professional development focus with in-house training opportunities throughout an Associate's career.

As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of veterinary practices, VCA Canada is committed to the Mars Petcare Purpose: A BETTER WOLRD FOR PETS®. The company recognizes that to deliver on this purpose, it needs to make a better world for the people who care for them. This award celebrates VCA Canada's focus on an outstanding Associate experience and the team's contributions to shaping the future of veterinary medicine and how the company is doing its part to make its shared purpose a reality.

For more information about Alberta's Top 80 Employers award and the selection process, please visit Canada's Top 100 website.

About VCA Canada

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Canada Animal Hospitals is committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. With over 150 locations across six different provinces, VCA Canada is a network of veterinary hospitals that works to positively impact pets, people, and local communities by delivering world-class medicine. Every VCA Canada hospital carries a sense of pride for the legacy of excellence built and the stories of service that deeply connect them to their local communities. VCA Canada joined the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands in 2017 and, together, are committed to the purpose of Caring For Life's Greatest Companions. To learn more about VCA Canada, visit vcacanada.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

