VAXI Now Delivers Mobile Flu Shots On-demand

A New Vaccine Service arrives in BC for Flu Season

COQUITLAM and ABBOTSFORD, BC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - A new vaccine service, VAXI, is rolling out across the Lower Mainland, just in time for flu season. It means thousands of people can be safely vaccinated against seasonal influenza inside the comfort of their home, vehicle or business.

VAXI is a creative new solution designed to support our important Public Health System. We believe in finding ways to complement our Health Regions and help relieve some of the pressure, especially during these challenging times. VAXI delivers community health services support with modern efficiency.

All you need is a mobile phone or email to make an appointment. Once you've registered yourself or loved ones at VAXI.ca, select a time and location that works best for you. When visitors arrive it only takes a brief interaction with one of our licensed nurses before we'll have folks rolling down the road again.

No matter where you live in the Lower Mainland a VAXI pop-up is close by!

VAXI.ca's Coquitlam , Richmond and Abbotsford locations are currently accepting online bookings.

and locations are currently accepting online bookings. VAXI.ca's NEW Surrey location will be opening registration soon .

Many private businesses are concerned about protecting their employees from the impact of seasonal flu. VAXI was designed to provide our service to any sized business, no matter the location. Our team seamlessly integrates into any workspace where VAXI can serve as many employees as desired.

Keeping everyone safe and healthy this flu season has never been more important. VAXI is here to help all British Columbians get the protection they need in a convenient way that works best for them.

For more information, visit: https://vaxi.ca.

SOURCE Vaxi

For further information: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-501-6904