Vaultie awarded a contract with the Government of Canada to produce authenticatable documents and validate identity

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Vaultie is proud to announce that they have been awarded a contract with the Government of Canada, through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, to allow government agencies to test verifiable credentials and digital Vaults for citizens.

This significant achievement allows Vaultie to offer its digital Vault technology to all departments of the Government of Canada. Work has already kicked off with the first testing department, matched by Innovation, Social, and Economic Development Canada (ISED), in the fall of 2024, and is open to additional departments. There are broad-reaching use cases for authenticatable documents across the government, including proof of income, proof of status, validation of identity, and business verification.

Vaults empower users to securely store and share documents using verifiable credentials while retaining full control over their data. The solution ensures that documents—whether proof of income, proof of status, or business verification—are both authentic and tamper-proof. For Canadians, this translates into fewer hurdles in proving document validity, reduced fraud risk, and new possibilities in open banking, application processes, and verification and validation of credentials. All while giving Canadians full control over who can view and use their data.

"We're tremendously excited to be working with the Government on demonstrating how we can deliver safe digital infrastructure for Canadians," exclaimed Meyer Mechanic, Founder and CEO. "To have buy-in from the federal government through the Innovation Solutions Canada Testing Stream is a major milestone on our way to building privacy-first digital public infrastructure for Canadians." He added, "Vaults make it easy for Canadians to prove information they've received is authentic, which reduces fraud and opens up new avenues in open banking and service delivery."



About Vaultie

Vaultie is a Canadian startup that makes it safe and easy to protect and share documents. It's building a digital trust ecosystem where users can prove their affiliation with companies, governments, and other individuals by sharing documents proven to be from a specific source and unaltered. In the last year, Vaultie has been adopted by more than 700 law firms across Canada to enable identity verification, document provenance, and authenticity. The team is very proud to have created more than 30,000 digital vaults for Canadians. To learn more visit www.vaultie.io.

SOURCE Vaultie

Media Contact: Olivia Dorey, Policy lead, (782) 234-0107, [email protected]