Vaughan Mills to Mark 20 Years with Nostalgic Birthday Bash Featuring Viral Music Sensation CRASH ADAMS

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Vaughan Mills is thrilled to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a free weekend-long event, the Vaughan Mills Big Birthday Bash, on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 at the shopping centre.

To mark 20 years since the grand opening of Vaughan Mills in 2004, guests can experience a variety of Y2K-inspired festivities such as kid-friendly activities, special offers, and a featured performance by the viral sensation and Vaughan-born pop duo CRASH ADAMS. As a free experience for Vaughan Mills guests, CRASH ADAMS is set to take the stage to perform an acoustic set of their latest hits at Event Court, Entry 4A on Saturday, November 2 at 3:00 PM. Fans can also expect to catch CRASH ADAMS sharing some unexpected surprises throughout the mall before the performance, including a chance to appear in one of their next viral videos.

"When we were kids, we celebrated our birthdays at Vaughan Mills," said Rafaele Massarelli and Vince Sasso of Crash Adams. "Now, we're returning to mark the mall's 20th anniversary and perform for our fans. We couldn't be more excited for a full circle moment like this!"

Since officially opening on Saturday, November 4, 2004, Vaughan Mills has been a top retail and leisure destination in Vaughan and the GTA, offering a mix of premium and outlet retailers, along with entertainment and dining experiences. The shopping centre has evolved over the past 20 years with a redevelopment in 2014 and variety of retailers, including some of its most recent additions, Marshalls, MANGO, Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister.

"This milestone not only celebrates 20 years of providing a unique and premium retail experience to nearly 12 million shoppers each year, but also highlights Vaughan Mills as a valued and engaged member of the local community," said Joanne Ross, General Manager of Vaughan Mills. "We wanted to host a fun birthday bash to express our gratitude to our retailers and customers for allowing us to be part of their community."

As part of the celebration, Vaughan Mills is releasing a variety of special offers for guests to take advantage of, exclusively on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3. This includes the Vaughan Mills 20th Birthday Box benefitting Mackenzie Health, which features a curated selection of must-have items inspired by the trends of the early 2000's. All proceeds from the Birthday Box sales will be donated directly to Vaughan Mills' longtime charity partner, Mackenzie Health Foundation.

The Vaughan Mills 20th Birthday Bash promises to offer a variety of fun experiences and exclusive offers to not only mark the milestone celebration with Y2K nostalgia, but also thank guests and the local community for the past two decades.

About Vaughan Mills

