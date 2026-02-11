VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - In light of recent changes to immigration programs and the upcoming opening of the new Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital in 2028, Développement Vaudreuil-Soulanges (DEV) is formally requesting a territorial exception from both the federal and provincial governments to protect temporary foreign workers currently employed in the region and to facilitate future international recruitment.

A Unique Situation Requiring a Distinct Approach

The MRC de Vaudreuil-Soulanges is facing an exceptional situation. The opening of the new hospital will create more than 3,500 jobs, placing significant pressure on an already tight labour market.

"Few regions in Québec can anticipate the scale of their workforce needs with such precision--estimated at 10,000 new jobs by 2030," said Danie Deschênes, Mayor of Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot and Chair of DEV.

Businesses Threatened by Uncertainty

Recent changes to immigration rules come at the worst possible time for the region. "The government is literally undermining our recruitment strategy for the coming years," said Jean-François Blanchard, CEO of CHSLD Manoir Harwood and Soulanges and President of the Association des établissements de longue durée privés du Québec, which currently employs 48 temporary foreign workers.

At Sanivac, a Québec leader providing a full range of sanitary and environmental services, labour shortages and uncertainty surrounding international recruitment are forcing the company to consider scenarios it would have preferred to avoid. International recruitment remains an essential complementary lever. Without predictable and tailored access to this workforce, the company's operational continuity and long-term sustainability are seriously at risk.

"Our intention remains to stay and grow here; however, current conditions are making that objective increasingly difficult to achieve," said Carolyne Houle, Vice-President, Human Resources.

Successful Integration Efforts at Risk

Laurent Avril, Vice-President of Production at Fleury Michon Amérique in Rigaud, highlighted the success of international recruitment missions led by DEV. By hiring six Moroccan workers, the company was able to increase production capacity and secure new contracts.

"These workers are now well integrated into the region. They have housing, cars, and actively participate in community life. Losing them would force us to turn down contracts and slow the company's growth," he said.

Francine St-Denis, Executive Director of Réseaux Vaudreuil-Soulanges, emphasized that the region has taken a structured approach to welcoming and integrating foreign workers through Québec government-funded pilot projects.

"Our support model works. Behind every work permit are families and children who have put down roots here. Integration does not happen overnight--it requires sustained effort and collective commitment. Vaudreuil-Soulanges has done its part. We are asking to continue this work with respect for the paths already underway."

Strong Regional and Provincial Economic Support

Pierjean Savard, President of Conteneurs Experts, President of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), and DEV Board Member, stated that the current uncertainty is directly affecting businesses in Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

"Here, strong employers are being forced to make difficult decisions simply because they no longer have visibility on the renewal of their workers' permits. With a hospital opening that will generate more than 3,500 jobs, refusing a territorial approach unnecessarily weakens our local economy. The initiative led by the region accurately reflects the realities the FCCQ observes daily in businesses across Québec."

Patrick Bousez, Warden of the MRC de Vaudreuil-Soulanges, underscored the territory's particular reality: "Vaudreuil-Soulanges is not developing by chance. For more than twenty years, the region has experienced sustained demographic growth. This growth is guided by rigorous planning frameworks and our social development policy, and it includes the arrival of the new hospital, which will generate a significant economic ecosystem well beyond the 3,500 anticipated direct jobs. The transitional measure requested by DEV is not a favour--it is a matter of consistency with what we have collectively promised citizens who chose our region and who actively contribute to our vitality. This request is a necessity grounded in real needs and in our moral responsibility."

Five Official Requests

DEV's Board of Directors and the regional business community are submitting five requests to the provincial and federal governments:

A territorial exception with a "grandfather clause" allowing simplified renewal of work permits for all temporary foreign workers currently employed within the MRC. An accelerated international recruitment process for all businesses across the territory, regardless of sector. Specific measures to support recruitment required for the opening and operation of the new hospital. Complementary mechanisms to support local businesses affected by labour attraction toward the hospital. A presentation by Santé Québec to regional stakeholders outlining its recruitment strategy to ensure alignment of recruitment initiatives.

"Our Board has given us a clear mandate to support our businesses throughout this crisis. We did not wait--DEV has been actively working on workforce issues for several years," concluded Joanne Brunet, Executive Director of DEV. "We are asking governments to recognize our territorial uniqueness and provide us with the tools needed to fill 10,000 new positions by 2030."

