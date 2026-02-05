Variety celebrates 60 years of unlimiting the lives of BC kids during the annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

The telethon will feature celebrity appearances and musical performances by Canadian and international artists

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Witness the power of community to unlimit the dreams and possibilities of B.C. children at the 60th Variety Show of Hearts Telethon . This year's show celebrates six decades of impact while highlighting Variety's bold new vision for the next 60 years. On February 22, tune into Global from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST to celebrate a remarkable legacy, and be part of a new era of impact.

The telethon will spotlight the extraordinary children whose lives have been transformed by the generosity of Variety donors. It'll also bring together world-class talents including:

Special performances by Deborah Cox, William Prince, Johnny Reid, The Trews, and more.

Deborah Cox, William Prince, Johnny Reid, The Trews, and more. Special appearances by Yannick Bisson, Patrick Chan, Kim Coates, K.C. Collins, Fefe Dobson, Jillian Harris, Andrew Phung, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson, Caterina Scorsone, Spencer West, and more.

For 60 years, Variety BC has turned donations into life-changing support for children with disabilities and complex health needs. In 2025 alone, donors helped Variety provide direct access to essential services for 23,000 children – from medical and mobility equipment to specialized therapies, mental health services, vital private assessments, and specialized education and tutors. These grants help families avoid long wait times and give kids the chance to thrive.

"No child should face limits because of circumstance. Children deserve unlimited opportunities to explore, learn, and grow to their full potential," says Andrea Tang, CEO of Variety BC. "More families across B.C. are reaching out for our help than ever before, and with the support of our donors giving to the Show of Hearts, we can be there for them when they need us most – opening doors, providing support, and helping kids thrive."

With requests for Variety's support at an all-time high, donor support is critical to reach children in every corner of BC. Children like Isla.

"We didn't have a conventional beginning to parenthood," Kathryn, Isla's mother, says. She had a stroke 35 weeks into her pregnancy with Isla, meaning an emergency delivery. In those first weeks, Isla faced serious health complications and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Kathryn quickly learned that public funding only covers part of the support children with complex needs require. "It's Variety who covers those gaps," Kathryn says. Through Variety donors helped fund a van lift and wheelchair tie-downs for Isla's family. Now, they can get out in nature and do activities with friends and family that they couldn't before.

Ways to participate in the 60th Variety Show of Hearts Telethon:

Tune in on Sunday, February 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST on Global BC

Make a one-time donation or become a monthly donor by visiting variety.bc.ca

Donate by phone by calling 310-KIDS (5437) toll-free

Text the word "KIDS" to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation

All donations made during the 60th Variety Show of Hearts will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a group of generous donors, doubling your impact for kids across the province.

To learn more about Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, read inspiring stories of support, and see a full list of guests and performers, visit variety.bc.ca .

About Variety - the Children's Charity of BC

Variety is on a mission to help every child with complex health needs fulfill their unique potential. By providing life-changing support and essential resources--including medical and mobility equipment, specialized therapists, mental health counsellors, expert tutors, and vital assessments--we empower extraordinary children to overcome barriers and thrive. Every donation helps more kids be kids and makes a direct impact in the lives of families across British Columbia.

