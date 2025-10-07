Help transform the lives of BC kids during 10th annual Variety Week

Donations this October will be matched to help press play on more young lives

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - For children with disabilities and complex health needs, childhood can feel like it's on pause. Every day without the right support is a day of missed milestones, missed moments, and missed opportunities to explore their full potential. This October, Variety – the Children's Charity is asking British Columbians to help press play for more children across the province by donating during the 10th annual Variety Week. With your help, their time is now.

From October 20 to 26 on Global BC, tune in to a week-long impact series that showcases how donor generosity transforms the future of B.C. kids and their families – like Ender from Surrey, B.C.

Ender is a seven-year-old boy who lives with a rare gene mutation, cerebral palsy, autism, and other complex needs. He loves music and exploring his world, but he also needs significant support, as he cannot walk or speak and relies on others for daily tasks. With the help from donors, his story is being rewritten. Since connecting with Variety, Ender has received essential equipment – from a specialized safety bed and adaptable equipment to a wheelchair poncho – so he can stay safe, comfortable, and continue to explore the world around him.

"Every day without the right support is a day children can't get back – and every child deserves the chance to grow, discover, and simply be a kid," says Andrea Tang, CEO, Variety BC. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, Variety is there when families feel out of options providing direct and timely life-changing support that opens new possibilities and changes the course of a child's life. Donations ensure families can focus on seeing their children thrive, break down barriers, and reach critical milestones instead of worrying about how to access the vital therapies and early interventions they desperately need. Every gift matters and makes a difference"

"Global BC is proud to once again stand alongside Variety – the Children's Charity in support of children and families across B.C.," says Bhupinder Hundal, News Director & Station Manager, Global BC. "Variety Week is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together as a community. We're so grateful to our viewers for their continued generosity, and we invite everyone to join us October 20–26 for a week of hope, heart and life-changing impact."

No donation is too small – every gift becomes a vital piece of equipment, an essential therapy, a chance to thrive. And during Variety Week, your donation will have double the impact, with the gifts being matched through the generosity of an anonymous donor.

Here's how you can give during October:

Have your one-time gift matched by donating at variety.bc.ca

Become a monthly donor at variety.bc.ca

Call 310-KIDS (5437) toll-free to donate by phone

Text the word "KIDS" to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation

Tune in to Global BC from October 20 – 26 to meet Variety kids and their families and hear their moving stories.

To learn more about Variety – the Children's Charity and Variety Week, please visit variety.bc.ca.

About Variety - the Children's Charity of BC

Variety is on a mission to help every child with complex healthcare needs fulfill their unique potential. By providing life-changing support and essential resources--including medical and mobility equipment, specialized therapists, mental health counsellors, expert tutors, and vital assessments--we empower extraordinary children to overcome barriers and thrive. We believe that every child has the right to live in an inclusive world and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Every donation helps more kids be kids and makes a profound difference in the lives of families across British Columbia.

For information on how you can support Variety, please visit variety.bc.ca or call 604.320.0505.

