Vaping protection delayed is protection denied: Antitobacco groups decry further delays in vape flavour restrictions

"I am seized with this. We do want to get this out as quickly as possible".

- Hon. Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, October 20, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, MONTREAL and EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Three tobacco control organizations are repeating their call for Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks to remove flavoured vaping products from the market quickly, as pledged earlier this fall. Recent Canadian studies provide further proof of the harms caused by the federal government's three-and-a-half-year delay in finalizing regulatory restrictions on vaping flavours.

Call to action from pro-vaping lobby sent to online customers on November 16, 2024 (CNW Group/Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control)

A study of data from the longitudinal COMPASS survey of Quebec high school students was made public this week, showing that high school students who vape become severely addicted to nicotine very quickly, typically within the first year.

"Flavours are the main driver of youth vaping," said Flory Doucas, Co-Director and Spokesperson for the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control. "The sooner we remove the flavours that lure teenagers into e-cigarette use, the greater the number of young people who will be protected from severe and long-lasting addiction. Protection delayed is protection denied."

New Canadian studies have identified that flavouring additives increase the harms caused by vapers. A research team based at McGill University recently showed that berry-flavoured vapes make it harder for lungs to fight off infections.

"These recent studies add to the longstanding evidence that youth are at risk and that vaping products are dangerous and highly addictive,' said Cynthia Callard of Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada. "Yet instead of accelerating flavour restrictions, Minister Saks seems to be kicking it further down the long road to effective protection."

Last October, the federal government was reported as said the restrictions were coming "soon", possibly even in November. Such signals prompted the pro-vaping lobby to launch new campaigns aimed at blocking the regulations, like writing to all ministers, generating thousands of robo-letters from their customer base, planning a news conference, etc. This week their spokesperson tweeted that Minister Saks office was inviting them to provide alternatives to flavour restrictions.

"While vaping companies and the groups they fund have a right to express their interests, we are calling on Minister Saks to resist their lobbying tactics and prioritize the health of our young generations and all consumers, by moving forward with vaping flavour restrictions as soon as possible," added Ms. Callard.

Last September, the Canadian Vaping Industry accompanied by one of Canada's largest online retailers, 180Smoke.ca, met jointly with Health Canada to express concerns regarding sale declines and the black market.

"How hypocritical can the vaping industry get? 180smoke.ca is one of many retailers that shipped uncompliant vaping products to Quebec last April and October, undermining the provincial flavour ban and its taxation regime. 180smoke.ca is an executive member of the Canadian Vaping Association and its behaviour epitomizes the industry's willingness to defy provincial restrictions. It is mind-boggling to consider that Minister Sak's office or Health Canada would take seriously anything said by industry, its front groups or whatever mobilization these entities generate", said Ms. Doucas. (The Chief Operating Officer of 180Smoke is Vice President of the Canadian Vaping Association.)

Les Hagen, Executive Director for ASH Canada compared the delays in Canada to progress in other countries. "A growing number of jurisdictions, including China, Netherlands, Finland, and Hungary have prohibited flavoured vaping products except "tobacco" flavour and there are indications an EU-wide ban is in development. Yet despite Canada having one of the highest youth vaping rates, Health Canada has dragged its feet and left provinces without a way to defend provincial restrictions against vape stores that are willing to ship flavoured products across provincial boundaries.

"The decision by the Government of Canada to delay flavour restrictions is another gift to the tobacco and nicotine industry. Without it, they would find it much more difficult to easily recruit youth into nicotine addiction", concluded Mr. Hagen.

SOURCE Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control

Information: Cynthia Callard, 613-600-5794; Flory Doucas, 514-515-6780; Les Hagen, 780-919-5546