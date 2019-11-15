Vaping Industry Trade Association advises THC vapour products containing Vitamin E acetate may be available in the Canadian black market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Vaping Industry Trade Association of Canada (VITA) would like to advise all Canadians that THC vapour products containing VITAMIN E ACETATE may be available in the Canadian black market. We have been notified by the public that packaging branded as DANK VAPES has been identified in the Canadian vaping market.

These black-market products have been linked to severe lung injury in users. As per the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), as of November 13, 2019 2,172 cases have been reported across the United States. These numbers will be updated each Thursday with information available on their website.



The CDC has noted: THC is present in most of the samples tested by FDA to date, and most patients report a history of using THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products.1

VITA encourages all vapour product users to buy their products from specialty vape stores, legitimate online retailers or convenience stores and to ensure their products are manufactured in a facility that follows Canadian Federal Manufacturing Guidelines.

With lung injuries being reported in Canada, it is imperative to report any illicit or black-market THC vapour products to your provincial health departments so they can take the appropriate steps in having these products removed from the hands of Canadians.

Electronic Cigarette Liquids (E-liquid) manufactured, imported, or sold in Canadian facilities are prohibited from containing VITAMIN E ACETATE under schedule 2 of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act2. If you have a question about the liquids you are using please contact the manufacturer stated on the back of the label.

*For more information on severe lung injury please use the associated link to the CDC website provided below.



