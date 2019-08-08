Vapen MJ Ventures to Present at Cannabis Investor Conference in San Francisco

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Vapen MJ Ventures (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that Bob Brilon, President and Chief Financial Officer of Vapen MJ Ventures will be presenting the New West Partners Cannabis Investor Conference being held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California. The Company will host a presentation at 10:00 a.m. PDT in the Pacific Heights room and conduct one-on-one meetings the same day.

"This is our first investor conference presentation and we are pleased to have the opportunity to present and discuss the compelling investment merits of Vapen MJ Ventures from our publicly available investor presentation. Specifically, the expansion successes to date and the future strategy of the company through partnerships with cannabis license holders and hemp farms that are driving our revenue growth as we realize operational scale" said Bob Brilon.

The investor presentation is downloadable at www.VapenMJ.com

For more information about the New West Partners Cannabis Investor Conference please contact info@newwestsummit.com

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

About New West Summit

New West Summit is THE Cannabis tech conference focused on quality over quantity. What sets us apart is our curation of the brands and the people you need to know bringing innovation, inspiration and new ideas into our rapidly moving industry. New West Summit is where Cannabis, Technology, Science, Media & Investment converge by creating an atmosphere of global collaboration to collectively create the future of Cannabis.

