Vapen MJ Ventures Brings CBD Extraction to Kentucky 8th Generation, Family Owned Farm

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation (CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry announced today that it is bringing its extraction expertise to a Kentucky partnership for CBD extraction. First harvest and initial extraction production is anticipated in fall of 2019 and expected to generate approximately CAD$24 million in wholesale refined, high purity CBD oil in the first year of operation.

Vapen MJ and Emerald Point Hemp will form a new entity, Vapen-Kentucky LLC ("Vapen-Kentucky"). Emerald Pointe Hemp is an eighth-generation family-owned, farming business, that has a proven record of growing hemp for many years. Emerald Pointe Hemp has initially dedicated 100 acres of their 6,000-acre farm to the cultivation of hemp specifically dedicated to Vapen-Kentucky, for its extraction and wholesale distribution operations. Vapen-Kentucky will process hemp for refined, high purity CBD oil, utilizing the industrial hemp grown by Emerald Pointe. Vapen MJ and Emerald Pointe Hemp will share equally in the net profits generated from the CBD extraction and wholesale distribution business of Vapen-Kentucky. All products produced through Vapen-Kentucky will bear the "Vapen" brand.

Thai Nguyen, chief executive officer of Vapen MJ commented that "Our multi-state expansion strategy includes partnering with cannabis license holders as well as hemp producers with our THC and CBD extraction expertise. Through our relationship with Emerald Pointe Hemp, we will have direct control over raw materials for our Vapen CBD products and with that the unlimited capacity to expand our sales strategies for CBD domestically and internationally."

