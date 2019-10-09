Vapen MJ to Ring Opening Bell at Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE:VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand, leveraging core expertise in extraction and marketing to build wholesale distribution through revenue and profit sharing partnerships, announced today that Bob Brilon, Director, President, and Chief Financial Officer and David Eaton, Director will ring the Canadian Securities Exchange opening bell on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 am ET at the exchange's Toronto headquarters.

"Opening the Canadian Securities Exchange is an incredible honor and an opportunity to recognize Vapen MJ's achievements since our initial listing on the exchange in May of this year," commented Bob Brilon, President and Chief Financial Officer of Vapen MJ. "In conjunction with our increasing revenues and profits we are leveraging our extraction and marketing expertise to expand our geographic footprint through revenue and profit-sharing partnerships in other THC legalized states, where we will manufacture and sell at wholesale to large multi-state operators, single dispensaries, and those licensed retailers in between under the Vapen branded products that deliver our high quality and purity standards. In addition, we are partnering with hemp farms and seed suppliers in multi-state revenue and joint venture partnerships where Vapen MJ provides biomass partners with core expertise in SOPs, equipment and extraction techniques for CBD, CBG, and other hemp derived cannabinoids."

For more information on these products and other Vapen products, please visit our websites at www.vapenmj.com or www.vapencbd.com.

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion includes partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

Forward Looking Statements

