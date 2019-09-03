Vapen MJ Announces DTC Eligibility for OTCQX: VAPNF in the United States

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation (OTCQX: VAPNF; CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ"), today announced that Vapen MJ's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol "VAPNF", are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company in the United States.

This will enable investors to buy and sell Vapen MJ securities in their U.S. brokerage accounts with confidence of expedient settlement. Now that DTC approval has been obtained, Vapen MJ plans to begin marketing its public company status in the U.S. and will work with various marketing organizations to increase market awareness.

Bob Brilon, president and chief financial officer of Vapen MJ Ventures, commented, "Our strategy to increase our VAPEN™ brand awareness with strong hip-hop artist influencer connections, expand our product offerings, and grow our distribution footprint through partnerships domestically and internationally will continue to drive our long-term growth. DTC eligibility is another key milestone towards increasing our market presence in the United States and engaging with shareholders."

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the U.S. as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

