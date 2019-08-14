Vapen CBD Announces Strategic Partnership with CBD Emporium

VANCOUVER, Aug. ­­14, 2019 /CNW/ - Vapen MJ Ventures (OTCQX: VAPNF, CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ"), a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced its Vapen CBD subsidiary has executed a strategic partnership with CBD Emporium.

Vapen CBD continues to expand its CBD market penetration with its new strategic partnership with CBD Emporium, the Arizona Headquartered CBD retailer. CBD Emporium provides a broad and deep line of product from the best industry brands and prides itself on offering a highly customer-centric retail experience to guide consumers on their path to health and wellness. CBD Emporium will carry the full-line of Vapen THC-Free, Pharmaceutical Grade, Broad Spectrum CBD Products in all its stores. Products include CBD vape oil, tinctures, edibles, topicals, inhalers and dog treats.

CBD Emporium (cbdemporiumaz.com) currently has nine retail stores located in Arizona. Numerous additional store locations in Arizona and California are planned, with more expansion planned into Nevada, New Mexico and Texas in 2019 and 2020. "Vapen's high quality products are a perfect fit for CBD Emporium's customer base", says John Flanders president of CBD Emporium.

"We're very pleased to partner with CBD Emporium to bring Vapen's high quality, CBD products to their loyal and growing customer base. Consumers associate the CBD Emporium with quality and service," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ Ventures. "This strategic partnership expands our retail and online distribution, allowing us to reach new CBD health and wellness customers and grow our overall market presence."

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

About CBD Emporium

CBD Emporium and its operational subsidiaries currently operate retail CBD stores in the Southwest US. CBD Emporium is one of the fastest growing retailers in the Southwest US and is renowned for its high-quality experience for people shopping for CBD related products. For more information, please visit http://www.cbdemporiumaz.com

