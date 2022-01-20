Vans presents the new Dillon Ojo Snowpark at the Montreal Olympic Park

Now open, the Dillon Ojo Snowpark allows snowboarders in the city easy, no-cost access to a location where they can express their creativity on state-of-the-art infrastructure. It includes eight obstacles, including rails of various levels of difficulty and a medium-sized jump, so that people at all levels and of all ages can make use of it.

Located close to the Viau subway station, steps away from the Vans skatepark, this new playground for community members and lovers of freestyle is open every day, from 9 am to 5 pm, until the end of March or as long as the weather permits. Access is free at all times for all visitors.

The idea of creating a snowpark in town came from the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation. Dillon Ojo's family made the foundation to honor the memory of their son Dillon-Charles Ojo, a well-known snowboarder and artist who lost his life in a tragic accident in 2018 at the age of 22. The Foundation wishes to increase accessibility to sports, particularly snowboarding and skateboarding, Dillon's two favorite activities.

"We want everyone to be able to discover and take part in this fine sport which our son loved so much. We know he would have wanted to pass on his passion to the greatest possible number of people, so we took on this mission in his honour. Dillon was born in Montreal, and he would have loved to have a park-like this one to train in without having to plan for transportation to a ski station. He wholeheartedly enjoyed life. He liked to laugh, learn, play, share special moments with loved ones, and help others. The Snowpark will be a place where these values will be shared and where young people can create lifelong memories." - Elaine Charles, Dillon's mother, co-founder of the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation.

For several years, Vans has worked with the Foundation on numerous initiatives to honor the heritage of Dillon, who was an athlete on their Global team.

"We are delighted to be able to once again participate in the mission of the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation through this new initiative. It is also important for us to make snowboarding accessible to all and allow Montrealers to immerse themselves in this culture. We hope the project will continue through the years." — Alex Auchu, Marketing Manager, Vans Canada.

"The Olympic Park is proud to offer these sports facilities free of charge to the community, at the very place where Montreal youth gathered nearly a hundred years ago, on the Morgan slope, for sliding sports. This snow park adds to our growing offer of sports facilities accessible to all. A century later, we continue to support Montrealers in the practice of physical activity by revealing ourselves once again as a great urban park that is active, useful and a must in the city." - Michel Labrecque, CEO, Montreal Olympic Park.

This Snowpark is a conception of the Quebec agency Dizzle Entertainment in collaboration with Today's Park for the design, creation, and maintenance. Its production required more than 5,000 cubic meters of snow. Manual maintenance of the installations will be done every Thursday and mechanical maintenance every two weeks in order to ensure the quality of the modules. There is no chair lift, and wearing a helmet is mandatory.

For more information, visit https://parcolympique.qc.ca/en/activity/2022/01/parc-de-rails-dillon-ojo-snow-park/

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® also owns and operates over 2,000 retail locations globally. The Vans® brand promotes a sporting lifestyle, developing culture and creative self-expression through its support of various athletes, musicians and artists. They deliver progressive events and unique platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off the Wall" since 1966

About The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation

The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Elaine Charles and Francis Ojo in memory of their son, the snowboarder and artist Dillon Charles-Ojo, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 22. It works to help young people gain access to sports, arts, and organized activities. Its aim is to support underprivileged youth by giving them opportunities to pursue sports programs, summer camps and other activities meaningful to them. The Foundation wants to share the positive impact that snowboarding, skateboarding, and art had on Dillon's life and bring change to the lives of as many young people as possible.

About Olympic Park

Created on November 1, 2020, the Olympic Park (Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique), replaces and modernizes the mission of the Régie des installations olympiques (1975-2020). It has the double mandate of developing, managing, promoting and operating its facilities, as well as showcasing its Olympic heritage and legacy.

The Olympic Park manages five main assets: the Olympic Stadium, the largest amphitheatre in the country; the Montreal Tower, the tallest inclined tower in the world; the Sports Centre, Canada's main aquatic and sports training center; the Esplanade and outdoor areas, the city's main gathering and event venue; and the largest underground parking in the country.

A bold architectural creation by Roger Taillibert, the Olympic Park was built both to host the 1976 Summer Games and as the home of the Montreal Expos baseball club (1977-2004). Since its inauguration, it has hosted thousands of sporting, cultural, social, civic and public events, shaping Quebec's event history, with over 120 million visitors since its opening. Forty-five years after its construction, this large park in the east end of the city has an undeniable heritage value, particularly in terms of history, emblematic architecture and urban design.

About Dizzle Entertainment

Founded in 2005 in Greater Montreal, the Dizzle Entertainment agency is driven by passion and creativity with expertise in action sports. As a creator and producer of major events, it also offers customized strategies and executions for various brand, product or service campaigns. Dizzle Entertainment is credited with numerous achievements including the North American Vans Hi-Standard Tour, Oakley week in Whistler, House of Vans (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver), Vans Park Series (Vancouver, Montreal), The North Face Winter Kickoff in Whistler, as well as all 14 editions of the Shakedown

