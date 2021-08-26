Vans' Growing Hub of Creative Projects Features Over 50 Independent Artists, Fueling Imagination in "These Projects Are Ads for Creativity" Campaign

The campaign has grown over the last six months to cultivate a community and emerging hub of international artists that champions imaginative ideas and concepts from over 50 independent creators. With the simple intention to inspire artists to do what they do best—create—Vans pays tribute to the infinite art forms that know no bounds.

The latest projects bring both fun and fantasy to play, while also celebrating purpose and passion into original art forms. French muralist Chloe Bernard's immersive and surreal 3D mural transports the viewer into an alternate almost fantastical dimension, while Korean design studio QUISPIAM HABILIS' ceramic turntable was designed as a communication device to connect with aliens! Each project permeates its own world view and space, such as Mexican artist Daniel Barreto's animated multi-media light-fueled projection, or American painter Noah Humes' expressive memory portrait of the Black Lives Matter protests. To round it out, form and function collide with art and sculpture with projects by California-based artists Bailey Hikawa, who designed boldly shaped, colorful phone cases for her piece, and Olivia Krause, who transformed traditional skate ramps into 3D paintings. Anything is possible when creativity is unleashed through the eyes of unbridled imagination, and that's the point! Discover all the projects at vans.ca/offthewall.

New artist works on view at vans.ca/offthewall -

CHLOE BERNARD

NORMA IBARRA

QUISPIAM HABILIS

NOAH HUMES

TRIPLE B RECORDS

OLIVIA KRAUSE

DANIEL BARRETO

BAILEY HIKAWA

LIZ HERNANDEZ

YURI MURAI

DEATON CHRIS ANTHONY

IDLES

CONNOR INSULA

ALEX KNOST

MAY KIM

MAO MAO AND H

Vans' brand campaign continues on an inspiring journey of discovery as vans.ca/offthewall grows its expansive hub of creative art projects, concepts, and creations. Vans upholds its commitment to uplift unique artist stories and inspire fans to create their own version of creativity in its purest forms. To share your own story and join the conversation with Vans, use #OffTheWall on social media.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand.

Vans, "Off the Wall" Since '66

