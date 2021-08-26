Vans' Growing Hub of Creative Projects Features Over 50 Independent Artists, Fueling Imagination in "These Projects Are Ads for Creativity" Campaign
Aug 26, 2021, 08:00 ET
16 MORE PROJECTS UNVEILED—FROM 3D MURALS, ANIMATIONS, AND PAINTED SKATE RAMPS TO CERAMIC TURNTABLES, BEATS AND SCULPTURAL PHONE CASES
DISCOVER ALL THE PROJECTS ON VANS.CA/OFFTHEWALL
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vans, the global icon of creative expression, continues to build momentum with the "These Projects Are Ads for Creativity" campaign, adding 16 new original artist stories to the hub for fans to discover. The brand's artist-first global campaign fuels the creativity and imagination of unique artists and creators from across the globe, delivering on its brand mission to promote the act of creating in its purest form.
The campaign has grown over the last six months to cultivate a community and emerging hub of international artists that champions imaginative ideas and concepts from over 50 independent creators. With the simple intention to inspire artists to do what they do best—create—Vans pays tribute to the infinite art forms that know no bounds.
The latest projects bring both fun and fantasy to play, while also celebrating purpose and passion into original art forms. French muralist Chloe Bernard's immersive and surreal 3D mural transports the viewer into an alternate almost fantastical dimension, while Korean design studio QUISPIAM HABILIS' ceramic turntable was designed as a communication device to connect with aliens! Each project permeates its own world view and space, such as Mexican artist Daniel Barreto's animated multi-media light-fueled projection, or American painter Noah Humes' expressive memory portrait of the Black Lives Matter protests. To round it out, form and function collide with art and sculpture with projects by California-based artists Bailey Hikawa, who designed boldly shaped, colorful phone cases for her piece, and Olivia Krause, who transformed traditional skate ramps into 3D paintings. Anything is possible when creativity is unleashed through the eyes of unbridled imagination, and that's the point! Discover all the projects at vans.ca/offthewall.
New artist works on view at vans.ca/offthewall -
- CHLOE BERNARD
- NORMA IBARRA
- QUISPIAM HABILIS
- NOAH HUMES
- TRIPLE B RECORDS
- OLIVIA KRAUSE
- DANIEL BARRETO
- BAILEY HIKAWA
- LIZ HERNANDEZ
- YURI MURAI
- DEATON CHRIS ANTHONY
- IDLES
- CONNOR INSULA
- ALEX KNOST
- MAY KIM
- MAO MAO AND H
Vans' brand campaign continues on an inspiring journey of discovery as vans.ca/offthewall grows its expansive hub of creative art projects, concepts, and creations. Vans upholds its commitment to uplift unique artist stories and inspire fans to create their own version of creativity in its purest forms. To share your own story and join the conversation with Vans, use #OffTheWall on social media.
About Vans
Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.
Vans, "Off the Wall" Since '66
