Vanilla® Prepaid Named Top New Product by Convenience Store News Canada

In September, Convenience Store News Canada hired Decision Point Research to conduct a consumer panel to test products sold in convenience stores in three cities across Canada: Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Consumers shared their feedback on products related to several aspects, such as value, convenience and packaging. Vanilla Prepaid was chosen as the favorite new prepaid product and ranked third overall across all 37 categories.

The Vanilla Visa* Prepaid Card is a prepaid card designed for gifting and self-use. It can be used worldwide everywhere Visa is accepted, including in-store and online. Where other traditional prepaid cards offer a fixed denomination, the Vanilla Visa Prepaid Card lets consumers load any amount between $20 and $500 for a low one-time activation fee of $7.95. There are no fees after purchase (except applicable foreign transaction fees) and the funds never expire. This product does not require registration, providing the added benefit of instant accessibility.

"Whether purchased for gifting to a special someone, use in an online transaction, tracking business expenses or international travel, Vanilla Prepaid is the ultimate convenient prepaid product," said Felipe Papaleo, General Manager of InComm Canada. "These cards also provide sales and profits to retailers while occupying very little space in store."



Vanilla Prepaid has grown in popularity over the years since its release in 2008. Vanilla Visa variable load was launched in 2018 and is currently available in various Canadian supermarkets and convenience stores.

About Vanilla® Prepaid



Vanilla Prepaid is a line of single-load prepaid cards that can be given as a gift or used individually for any occasion. It is easy to use and accepted anywhere in the world where Visa cards are accepted, including online. Vanilla Prepaid is also a convenient and flexible way to recognize employees and encourage customer loyalty. Vanilla Prepaid can be purchased in pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores and other retailers across the country. Learn more: http://vanillaprepaid.ca/en/

Vanilla® is a registered trademark of InComm, a leading prepaid product and payments technology company.

Vanilla Visa

Vanilla Visa* Prepaid Card is issued by Peoples Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. *Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license by Peoples Trust Company

Media Contacts:

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm

404-935-0377

npiccinini@incomm.com

SOURCE InComm

Related Links

http://www.incomm.com

