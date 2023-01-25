Vanguard Investments Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The team at Vanguard Investments Canada Inc., including Roger Aliaga-Diaz, Head of Portfolio Construction, Vanguard, and Kathy Bock, Managing Director and Head of Vanguard Americas, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate Vanguard's product innovation and growth in the Canadian market.

Vanguard Canada is one of Canada's largest ETF providers with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. With over 10 years in the Canadian market, Vanguard is one of the largest investment management companies in the world, managing $10 Trillion in assets to its more than 30 million investors worldwide including $50 billion in locally-domiciled ETFs.

