TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today marked the 10-year anniversary of its business in Canada.

"Effectively serving Canadian investors and advisors is a significant focus area for our international business and we are proud to have become one of the country's leading ETF and investment providers in a short time," said Chris McIsaac, Vanguard's Head of International Business. "But this work is only beginning as our blend of proven, globally diversified and low-cost products acts as a catalyst to shift the Canadian industry in favour of investors."

Vanguard Investments Canada offers 37 total ETFs and six actively managed mutual funds, with more than $43 billion in locally-domiciled assets under management. This includes the launch of Vanguard's first "all-in-one" ETFs in Canada three years ago, along with a new retirement income ETF last year. Vanguard also recently introduced a suite of actively managed mutual funds in Canada.

The ETF industry in Canada surpassed $300 billion in assets under management earlier this year amid a record year for ETF sales, a nearly ten-fold increase since 2010.1 Vanguard ranks as the third largest ETF provider in Canada and is number one in positive industry net cash flow for 2021 with over $11 billion.2 In total, Canadians own $63 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds.

"The Canadian investing landscape has changed a lot over the past decade. ETF growth has accelerated, mutual funds have become more global and investors are realizing the power of a long-term, low-cost and disciplined investment approach," said Kathy Bock, Head of Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. "While we are celebrating an incredible decade in Canada, we have a 45-year history of providing top-tier investment products and expertise globally. It is that knowledge, size and scale that helps us make a difference for investors and advisors every day."

A timeline of Vanguard in Canada

"I would also like to thank all of the Vanguard Crew, our financial advisor clients, business partners and investors for their trust and support in reaching this milestone," Bock added. "We look forward to continuing to change the industry for the better and giving investors the best chance for success."

To learn more about Vanguard Mutual Funds and ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

1Data is based on Bloomberg and Morningstar information complemented by Vanguard's internal calculations. 2Data is as of November 30, 2021.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $63 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $44 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of September 30, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 417 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

