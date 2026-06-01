New Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX: VIGG) provides access to companies with a history of dividend growth in developed markets outside North America

New Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: VUDH) is designed to provide stable income while minimizing currency volatility

Expanded lineup enhances Vanguard's market-leading suite of dividend ETFs

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the expansion of its dividend ETF lineup, offering investors and advisors two new income-focused ETFs designed for high-dividend yield and dividend growth strategies. Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (TSX: VIGG) and Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: VUDH) will begin trading this morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

"We have a long track record in providing Canadians with robust dividend ETF solutions backed by our experienced global investment teams," said Sal D'Angelo, Head of Product and Marketing, Vanguard Canada. "By offering these two new ETFs, focused on high-dividend yield and dividend growth respectively, investors have access to a full range of high-quality and low-cost dividend ETF strategies."

Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation ETF (TSX: VIGG)

This ETF tracks a market cap-weighted index that is focused on companies located in developed markets excluding Canada and the U.S., with a history of increasing dividends over time with a management fee of 0.28%.

Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: VUDH)

This ETF tracks a market cap-weighted index that is focused on common stocks of U.S. companies that are characterized by higher-than-average dividend yields, hedged to Canadian dollars, with a management fee of 0.28%.

"These ETFs can serve different portfolio objectives whether its higher current income, longer-term dividend growth or reduced currency volatility. Our goal is to provide financial advisors and investors with a full breadth of tools to build resilient and low-cost portfolios that can help their clients achieve long-term investment success," D'Angelo added.

This complements the recent launch of the Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF earlier this year (TSX: VUDV) providing a full suite of dividend ETF options across its lineup totaling 41 Vanguard ETFs in Canada.

Vanguard ETFs:

ETF TSX Symbol Management Fee1 Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation ETF VIGG 0.28 % Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) VUDH 0.28 %

1The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the Vanguard ETF to Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the Vanguard ETF. For any Vanguard ETF which invests in underlying Vanguard fund(s), there shall be no duplication of management fees chargeable in connection with the Vanguard ETF and its investment in the Vanguard fund(s).

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $196 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $155 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $12.8 trillion (CAD $17.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.6 trillion (CAD $6.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 482 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Matt Gierasimczuk, Vanguard Canada Public Relations, Phone: 416-263-7087, [email protected]