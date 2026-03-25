New U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF is designed for sustainable income and long-term growth

VUDV offers access to U.S. companies with above average dividend yields and a low-cost management fee of 0.28%

Complements Vanguard's market-leading high dividend ETF lineup.

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the launch of Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF, offering investors and advisors a low-cost way to access U.S. companies with above average dividend yields. This Canada-domiciled ETF will begin trading this morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker VUDV.

"Canadian investors and financial advisors continue to demand well-diversified income solutions," said Sal D'Angelo, Head of Product and Marketing, Vanguard Canada. "We are pleased to meet that demand by adding a low-cost U.S. high dividend option designed for sustainable income, to complement our existing dividend ETF lineup."

Introducing the Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX: VUDV)

Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF seeks to track the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, a U.S. equity index that tracks companies with above average dividend yields. This ETF invests in over 560 stocks of U.S. companies with a low-cost management fee of 0.28% and expects to issue dividends on a quarterly basis. This brings the total number of Vanguard ETFs in Canada to 39.

"This new ETF provides clients with sustainable income, while also diversifying U.S. equity exposure towards more value-oriented sectors, an area of the U.S. equity market that we see as attractive in the medium term. Importantly, this ETF leverages a 20-year history and performance track-record in the U.S. with the backing and expertise of our global investment teams." said D'Angelo.

Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF:

ETF TSX Symbol Management Fee1 Vanguard U.S. High

Dividend Yield Index ETF VUDV 0.28 %



1The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the Vanguard ETF to Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the Vanguard ETF. For any Vanguard ETF which invests in underlying Vanguard fund(s), there shall be no duplication of management fees chargeable in connection with the Vanguard ETF and its investment in the Vanguard fund(s).

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $192 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $145 billion in assets (as of February 28, 2026) with 39 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $12.3 trillion (CAD $16.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.3 trillion (CAD $5.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of January 31, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 465 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Matt Gierasimczuk, Vanguard Canada Public Relations, Phone: 416-263-7087, [email protected]