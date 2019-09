Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VE, VIU, VI, VIDY, VA, VEH, VAH, VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB, VGV, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO and VCIP)

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final September 2019 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on October 1, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 8, 2019. Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF® TSX

Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.094778 92203B107 CA92203B1076 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.107989 92203Q104 CA92203Q1046 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF VCE 0.286380 92203U105 CA92203U1057 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN 0.239588 92205P104 CA92205P1045 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF VE 0.163673 92206M100 CA92206M1005 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF VIU 0.142279 92204G105 CA92204G1054 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VI 0.154224 92206P103 CA92206P1036 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF VIDY 0.159377 92202A100 CA92202A1003 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF VA 0.225752 92206N108 CA92206N1087 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VEH 0.166518 92206Y104 CA92206Y1043 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VAH 0.193828 92204C104 CA92204C1041 Quarterly Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB 0.058009 92203E101 CA92203E1016 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.046073 92203G106 CA92203G1063 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC 0.054262 92203N101 CA92203N1015 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB 0.068578 92211H104 CA92211H1047 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government Bond Index ETF VSG 0.042678 92207Y103 CA92207Y1034 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB 0.059341 92210P107 CA92210P1071 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV 0.050278 92210N102 CA92210N1024 Monthly Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio VCNS 0.126832 92207C101 CA92207C1014 Quarterly Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio VBAL 0.128574 92207E107 CA92207E1079 Quarterly Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO 0.131451 92207X105 CA92207X1050 Quarterly Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio VCIP 0.117959 92208H109 CA92208H1091 Quarterly

About Vanguard

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. and manages CAD $22 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD 5.6 trillion (CAD $7.5 trillion) in global assets, including over USD 1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 417 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 20 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

