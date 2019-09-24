Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VE, VIU, VI, VIDY, VA, VEH, VAH, VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB, VGV, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO and VCIP) Français

News provided by

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

Sep 24, 2019, 18:10 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final September 2019 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).  Unitholders of record on October 1, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on October 8, 2019.  Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows: 

Vanguard ETF®

TSX
Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

VRE

0.094778

92203B107

CA92203B1076

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VDY

0.107989

92203Q104

CA92203Q1046

Monthly

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF

VCE

0.286380

92203U105

CA92203U1057

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF

VCN

0.239588

92205P104

CA92205P1045

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF

VE

0.163673

92206M100

CA92206M1005

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF

VIU

0.142279

92204G105

CA92204G1054

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VI

0.154224

92206P103

CA92206P1036

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF

VIDY

0.159377

92202A100

CA92202A1003

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF

VA

0.225752

92206N108

CA92206N1087

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VEH

0.166518

92206Y104

CA92206Y1043

Quarterly

Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VAH

0.193828

92204C104

CA92204C1041

Quarterly

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

VAB

0.058009

92203E101

CA92203E1016

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

VSB

0.046073

92203G106

CA92203G1063

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

VSC

0.054262

92203N101

CA92203N1015

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF

VLB

0.068578

92211H104

CA92211H1047

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Government Bond Index ETF

VSG

0.042678

92207Y103

CA92207Y1034

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

VCB

0.059341

92210P107

CA92210P1071

Monthly

Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

VGV

0.050278

92210N102

CA92210N1024

Monthly

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

VCNS

0.126832

92207C101

CA92207C1014

Quarterly

Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio

VBAL

0.128574

92207E107

CA92207E1079

Quarterly

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio

VGRO

0.131451

92207X105

CA92207X1050

Quarterly

Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio

VCIP

0.117959

92208H109

CA92208H1091

Quarterly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguardcanada.ca

About Vanguard

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, Inc. and manages CAD $22 billion in assets (as of August 31, 2019) with 39 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD 5.6 trillion (CAD $7.5 trillion) in global assets, including over USD 1.1 trillion (CAD $1.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of August 31, 2019). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 417 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 20 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.

SOURCE Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

For further information: Matt Gierasimczuk, Vanguard Canada Public Relations, Phone: 416-263-7087, matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Organization Profile

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

You just read:

Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VE, VIU, VI, VIDY, VA, VEH, VAH, VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VSG, VCB, VGV, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO and VCIP)

News provided by

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

Sep 24, 2019, 18:10 ET