VANDYK PROPERTIES RELEASES NEW INVESTMENT MANDATE

North America's leading city builders actively pursue new special situation workouts across the infill low-rise capital stack and property type within the GTA

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Vandyk Properties , North America's leading city builders in real estate development and investments announces a new segregated investment mandate focused on opportunistic and special situation workouts across the infill low-rise capital stack and property type within the GTA. The group intends to deploy transitional capital and working expertise to provide fluidity back to segments of this sub-sector affected by pandemic induced market disruptions such as delays, inflation, and stagnation.

"As informed investors, Vandyk has identified a resurfacing theme to provide transitional financing, strategy, and operational repositioning to this GTA real estate submarket through a blend of strategic credit, structured equity, and 'hands-on' construction capability," says John Vandyk, President & CEO of Vandyk Properties. "Our platform of lender relationships and operational expertise positions the firm to address this need."

With momentum underway, under this mandate the company has closed on two acquisitions in 2022 out of a series to follow of non-performing projects to positively impact. Concurrent with the strategy, Vandyk has recently appointed John Vandyk, Richard Ma, and Sherman Chan to be directors by committee for this new mandate simultaneously with active business lines.

Under this investment mandate Vandyk is equipped to provide quick execution, conviction, and closing certainty on behalf of affected 1) Small builders; 2) Bank & Non-bank lenders; and 3) Consultant & Construction trade vendors:

Corporate carve outs

Buyouts

Direct lending

Distressed-for-Control situations

With proven experience in successfully acquiring and transforming complex and challenging sites, the company has a proven position as best-in-class real estate operators in strategy and problem-solving, and is actively pursuing new significant opportunities within this category.

ABOUT VANDYK PROPERTIES

Vandyk Properties is a privately owned real estate development and investment management company with over 40 years of expertise in the North American real estate property sector. As real estate development experts, Vandyk is committed to creating sustainable neighbourhoods, comprehensively considering each project as a reinvestment within the community. As an investment management company, the company's diversified real estate operations are focussed on strategic growth; building long-term relationships with investors while carefully curating a first-class real estate portfolio representing one billion in completed value creation and one billion in owned assets.

For more information and inquiries, please visit: https://vandyk.com/

