VANCOUVER TEEN'S CHARITABLE PROJECT GIVES CRITICAL SUPPLIES TO CITY'S UNHOUSED POPULATION

2,400 ZACPACS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO VANCOUVER'S MOST VULNERABLE WHO SUFFER FROM "PERFECT STORM" OF ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL PRESSURES

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Zac Weinberg, a West Vancouver teen advocate for the unhoused, is assembling 2,400 ZacPacs for the region's most vulnerable. A ZacPac is a 30-litre dry bag filled with essential items that is distributed via community outreach organizations. Since the project began in 2020 and including this year, the teen has fundraised and helped assemble 8,800 ZacPacs.

Zac Weinberg explains how and why he became an advocate for the unhoused population. Vancouver teen Zac Weinberg delivers ZacPacs to an outreach partner serving the city’s unhoused. Photo credit: M. Weinberg. (CNW Group/Weinberg Foundation Inc.)

The 16-year-old, Grade 10 student at Collingwood School said: "I'm seeing a perfect storm of challenges for those who are suffering the most. People waiting for safe and affordable housing were already in a desperate situation but now everyone must deal with higher living costs across the board. On top of this is the opioid crisis. About 14,000 lives have been lost due to toxic drugs since the emergency was declared in 2016, and there were a record 2,511 opioid deaths in 2023 alone. I want to let people who are currently unhoused know that we care about them. Much more must be done to provide support services in mental health and addiction while increasing access to safe and affordable housing. I believe that youth can help by getting involved and figuring out ways to give back to our community".

The ZacPacs will be assembled Friday, May 3rd, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Morrey Mazda at 818 Automall Drive in North Vancouver. Representatives from approximately 40 community outreach organizations will pick up their ZacPacs and distribute them to those in need.

Each 30-litre ZacPac will contain a waterproof sleeping bag, a reusable water bottle donated by Royal Bank, socks donated by the Tassan and David Sung Family Giving Fund, hats donated by Lorne and Melita Segal, emergency blankets donated by ZLC Financial, toothbrushes donated by Seawall Dental, and a non-perishable food item. Another important donor is Morrey Mazda of North Vancouver which donated to the project directly and will provide space for the ZacPac assembly and distribution blitz on May 3rd.

"We have 40 pallets of goods being delivered and would welcome extra hands to help assemble the ZacPacs", commented Zac. Volunteers can contact him at [email protected].

"The need is there, and I'm so grateful to everyone who supports the ZacPac project with either a financial donation or an in-kind product. Without the support and generosity of these businesses and individuals, I wouldn't be able to provide this gesture of comfort to the most vulnerable people in my community," said Zac.

Learn more about the ZacPac Project on Facebook or Instagram @zacpacproject. Tax-deductible donations may be made at www.zacgivesback.com. If you would like to help donate a ZacPac to an unhoused neighbour, please visit www.zacgivesback.com or contact us directly at [email protected].

About Zac Weinberg and the ZacPac Project

Zac Weinberg, originally from Winnipeg, moved with his family to Vancouver in the summer of 2016. As he became more familiar with Vancouver, he noticed the large number of people living on the street in the Downtown Eastside. Zac also learned more about the range of challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness, and he felt compelled to take action and find some way to help. Zac worked closely with Coast Mental Health outreach staff to identify a list of items that people might need while waiting for low-cost housing. In November 2019, as a grade 6 student, Zac spoke in front of 19,000 people at Rogers Arena about his project to supply essential items to people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver.

Zac successfully launched the ZacPac in March 2020 after fundraising and contacting various companies and organizations for donations of goods and services. He raised over $135,000 of cash and donations in kind. That year, over 2,200 dry bags were distributed, each containing a toque, scarf, socks, gloves, emergency blanket, rain poncho, collapsible umbrella, 500 ml reusable water bottle, granola bar, 6x8 tarp, bus ticket, and some toiletries. Then, in 2022, the project expanded to Metro Vancouver and provided 3,000, 30-litre bags, each including a waterproof sleeping bag. In 2023, Zac returned to his hometown of Winnipeg where 1,200 ZacPacs were distributed. This year, based on the most recent 2023 homeless count, the ZacPac project is donating 2,400 dry bags to Vancouver outreach teams who will distribute to their clients most in need.

SOURCE Weinberg Foundation Inc.

For further information: and to arrange an interview with Zac: Michelle Weinberg, Director, Weinberg Foundation, Tel: 204-294-4585, [email protected]