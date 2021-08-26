Vancouver's RAM Consulting Acquires Encepta Corp. and Horizon Engineering Inc., Expanding its Service Offering to Infrastructure Clients Across Western Canada

Agility and expertise in the complex field of EPCM now available in a "one-stop-shop" from a BC-owned technical, professional service group

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Western Canada's RAM Consulting (RAM), a professional service provider specializing in project and construction management, and multi-disciplinary engineering services, announced the acquisition of notable BC companies Encepta Corp. (Encepta) and Horizon Engineering Inc. (Horizon). This acquisition will allow RAM to provide an even more robust and comprehensive offering of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services. Encepta is a powerhouse in both telecommunication engineering and data analytics and Horizon is a geotechnical engineering firm with extensive local experience and which is renowned for providing project and industry leadership. These acquisitions will continue RAM's award winning 4-year streak of being one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies.

"This consolidation of technical expertise creates a significant and complete service offering in design, inspection, and ultimately, comprehensive project management. Our clients, such as BC Hydro, FortisBC, government ministries and other private infrastructure firms have come to expect agility, expertise and reliable, robust services, from project concept to completion," said RAM Principal, Joe Di Placito.

"RAM, Encepta and Horizon offer complementary services and we are excited to extend and exchange our services in the geotechnical, infrastructure and telecom sectors in Western Canada," adds RAM Principal, Ziad Boustany.

The acquisition follows recent ambitious strategic investments in a growing portfolio of firms aligned to strengthen RAM's position as a leading EPCM firm in Western Canada. This growth allows for better servicing utility clients BC Hydro, FortisBC, Metro Vancouver and government institutions like the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and local municipalities.

RAM and its acquisitions now provide engaging employment for over 200 employees, and that number is expected to grow. "Our people are our strength," continues Di Placito. "These acquisitions continue to position us as an employer of choice simultaneously providing leading solutions for clients, who require the same expertise and professional capacity as the biggest consulting companies but with agility and personal involvement that they won't find at larger firms."

Encepta is well-known as a technologically advanced and enabled professional services firm delivering outside plant field services, design, inspection, and construction management, as well as big-data analytics and AI-powered models for the telecommunication sector. Most notably, it is increasingly sought out for its reputable expertise in telecommunications, servicing the meteoric growth in value of fiber optics and 5G servicing. Encepta will continue to operate as its own entity with its existing management.

Horizon has provided a full range of geotechnical consulting services to almost 5,000 projects for a diverse set of clients. These services include geotechnical assessments comprising subsurface investigation, laboratory testing and engineering analyses followed by design, report and specification preparation, and field reviews during construction. Areas of expertise include subsurface characterization, site specific seismic ground response assessment, liquefaction potential assessment, foundation selection and design (eg soft soils, pile foundations, etc.), slope hazard assessment, slope retention design, stormwater management design. Horizon will also maintain the same management structure, with the three companies working together in shared resources, clients and qualifications without disrupting already unparalleled excellence.

About RAM Consulting

RAM Engineering Ltd. (RAM) was incorporated in 2007 and is a privately-owned BC based company, with its Head Office located in downtown Vancouver. RAM is a professional service consultancy specializing in project and construction management, and multi-discipline engineering services, providing services to both owners and contractors throughout North America. RAM services many sectors including transportation, infrastructure, utilities, energy and marine.

About Horizon

Horizon Engineering is a member of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies of British Columbia (ACEC-BC). Horizon's engineering team brings their expertise to a variety of market sectors and aims to provide comprehensive geotechnical assessments which lead to strong conclusions and design of practicable engineering solutions.

About Encepta

Encepta has been doing things differently. By making customer satisfaction and speed a priority, Encepta has been able to provide infrastructure solutions — whether it is project management, planning or design — to telecommunications, utilities and municipalities across Canada. At the same time, with the focus on data aggregation and R&D, Encepta has excelled at creating positive feedback loops for all clients, making critical processes more efficient with every use. Today, Encepta continues to invest in innovation that helps unify outside plant infrastructure data, allowing for accelerated decision making and network expansion in every market.

