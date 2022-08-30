Vancouver's Public Bike Share Launches E-Bikes

Mobi by Shaw Go celebrates its 6th anniversary and 4 million trips by launching 500 e-bikes

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Vancouver's bike share system, Mobi by Shaw Go, just got a boost. Vancouver's public bike share system is launching 500 electric assist bicycles and adding 50 new stations (30 e-stations) to our existing system, bringing the total system size to 2,500 bikes and 250 stations. E-bikes offer healthy, low cost, energy efficient, and emission-free transportation. They are a sustainable mode of transportation and part of the solution in reducing transportation emissions, the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

This initiative follows the overwhelmingly positive response to our soft launch, which further confirmed the strong local demand for electric bicycles.

Mobi by Shaw Go has been an integral part of the City of Vancouver's active transportation system for the past six years and we are pleased to be expanding our service area to more East, West and South Vancouver neighbourhoods.

Mobi by Shaw Go's electric assist bicycles have three e-assist levels and three gears so that more people of all fitness levels can conquer hills and ride further and faster with an e-bike.The Mobi e-bikes provide pedal assistance up to 25km/ hour. Users can find the nearest e-bike on the new Mobi by Shaw Go app. Docking an e-bike is no different than docking a classic Mobi bike - users will be able to unlock an e-bike from any station and return it to any available dock.

Safety is Mobi by Shaw Go's top priority. Our fleet, including all e-bikes, is regularly maintained and inspected by Mobi staff. Mobi by Shaw Go follows all e-bike battery charging and handling with safety at the forefront. We have established battery handling protocols based on manufacturer's guidelines and on industry best practices, and our e-bike and charging infrastructure is certified for safe use. Our e-bike batteries are enclosed within the aluminum frame and all charging occurs at certified e-docks and e-charging stations.

"We are thrilled to be adding e-bikes to the Mobi system," says Mia Kohout, General Manager of Vancouver Bike Share. "When e-bikes have been adopted in bike share systems around the world, ridership usually significantly increases as e-bikes make getting around by bike more accessible to a wider group of people, particularly in a city like ours with lots of hills. We are excited for our members and new users to experience the ease of riding with a little extra boost."

With the addition of 500 e-bikes Mobi by Shaw Go is excited to announce new partners for e-bikes and e-stations, BC Hydro and Herbaland, joining our presenting partner Shaw Communications as our official sponsors. Look out for BC Hydro and Herbaland branded e-bikes, alongside Shaw branded pedal bikes and e-bikes, throughout the system area this summer.

"BC Hydro's clean hydroelectricity will play an even bigger role in powering the province in the future as we all work to reduce carbon emissions in B.C. Our partnership with the e-bike program raises awareness of how transportation in B.C. can be powered by water to help fight climate change." says Chris O'Riley, President & CEO, BC Hydro

"We are excited to partner with Vancouver Bike Share for the launch of e-bikes and help support more eco-friendly transportation options in our hometown of Vancouver! Sustainability is so important to us, and as the first gummy vitamin brand to launch fully compostable packaging, we are always looking for more ways to have a positive impact on our people and our planet," says Aisha Yang, Co-Founder and Director of Herbaland.

"We first teamed up with Vancouver Bike Share in 2016 to help connect residents and visitors to the city with an economical, eco-friendly mode of transportation," says Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs Shaw Communications. "We are excited to support Mobi by Shaw Go as they take this next step with the introduction of e-bikes. which will help make it even easier for people in Vancouver to commute to work, run errands, visit family and friends, and enjoy a simple, leisurely ride along the seawall."

Mobi by Shaw Go users and members will pay an incremental per minute fee for riding Mobi e-bikes, this per minute fee varies depending on if you are a short-term or long-term pass holder or a member of the equity program. Annual members have access to the lowest e-bike rates, $0.15 per minute, and will still have access to unlimited 30 or 60-minute trips on classic bikes at no extra cost. Mobi by Shaw Go has also introduced a Pay-As-You-Go plan where users can unlock an e-bike for $1.50 and pay $0.35 per minute to ride, and classic bikes can be unlocked for $1 and pay $0.25 per minute to ride. Please check the Mobi by Shaw Go app or website for up to date pricing information.

Mobi by Shaw Go's Community Pass is introducing a pass option for those with a Persons with Disabilities (PWD) designation. This pass will provide unlimited 60-minute trips on e-bikes at no extra cost to ensure our program remains accessible to those who require pedal assistance to ride a bike.

Mobi by Shaw Go has serviced over 400,000 users (4,125,000+ trips) who have ridden more than 11,872,122 kilometers to date. By choosing to get around by bike instead of a car, Vancouver's bike share members have kept 3,347,938 kg of carbon emissions out of the environment. That's the equivalent to driving a vehicle 13,374,083 km or using 1,244,923 L of fuel.

Download the Mobi by Shaw Go app or visit mobibikes.ca for more information.

To learn more about our Mobi by Shaw Go's pass options visit our Choose a plan page: https://www.mobibikes.ca/en/offers-subscription

To learn more about Mobi by Shaw Go's Community Pass (equity program) visit our Community Pass page: https://www.mobibikes.ca/en/community-pass

