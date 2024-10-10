Vancouver's Largest Ever Card Show is here this Weekend

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Vancity Card Show is set to bring something unique to Vancouver this weekend. Taking place on October 11th-13th at the Vancouver Convention Centre (East Building), the show promises to bring together card collectors, sports enthusiasts, and pop culture fans from across Vancouver and beyond. With thousands expected to attend, this year's inaugural event is sure to be a hit amongst collectors and non-collectors alike. Come by and meet former WWE Champion Bret "the Hitman" Hart, former Vancouver Canuck Kirk Mclean and the 100's of vendors from across North America with their unique offerings.

Dates & Times:

Friday, October 11th: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 12th: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 13th: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

This year's show is proudly supported by a variety of sponsors, whose contributions make this event possible. Thank you to all of those that have collaborated with us to put on this amazing event for the city of Vancouver. Thank you to; Alt, BC Lions, Daily Hive, Decibel Entertainment, Goat Radio, Luxe Limo, Private Collection Insurance, Satori Homes, Stans Pizza Joint, Technical Authentication & Grading, Tim Hortons, 604Now.

A special thanks goes to CORE Capital Partners for their incredible support in sponsoring kids from Vancouver Children's Hospital to attend the show with their families. CORE Capital is providing these young fans with the opportunity to attend the show free of charge and is providing each attendee a $100 gift card to use at the show.

We look forward to seeing you all at the Vancouver Convention Centre for three days of trading, networking, and excitement. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, don't miss this chance to connect with fellow collectors and explore the vast world of sports and entertainment collectibles.

Tickets can be purchased in advance directly on our website: www.vancityshow.com

Venue:

Vancouver Convention Centre (East Building)

1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

For more information, visit www.vancityshow.com and follow us on social media for the latest updates.

About the Vancity Card Show

The Vancity Card Show is Vancouver's premier event for trading card enthusiasts, bringing together collectors, vendors, and fans from across the world. With a focus on sports cards, entertainment memorabilia, and pop culture, the show offers a unique platform for trading, buying, and celebrating the hobby.

Vancity Card Show, [email protected], (236) 979-2270