Vancouver's BLA Design Group Wins Prestigious First-Prize Award In International Architecture Competition

"The key requirement of the competition was to create a livable entry-level home that didn't exceed 25 square metres. In the context of the affordability challenges of Vancouver's housing market, this felt like more of a mission than an academic exercise," said Jerry Liu, co-founder of Vancouver's BLA Design Group. "We're incredibly humbled to have had our vision recognized by such a well-respected group of prominent architects and university professors, particularly given the strength the submissions by the short-listed competitors."

"Bee Breeders serves a global community of 50,000 architects and designers and this MicroHome competition was intended to highlight for our industry that bigger isn't always better. Our vision is that small-scale architecture can offer the opportunity of home ownership to many more people – and do that in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way," said Jesse Basran, co-founder of Vancouver's BLA Design Group.

Located in Vancouver, BC, BLA Design Group, Ltd. specializes in the design and development of single-family homes that are both beautiful, and highly functional.

BEE BREEDERS is a leading architecture competition organiser based in Singapore. The MICROHOME International Architecture Competition Jury Panel consisted of prominent architects from global leaders, including OMA, SHoP Architects, and Renzo Piano Building Workshop. The Jury panel also included academics from Universities such as University of Oxford, University of Plymouth, and University of Texas.

