Vancouver's BLA Design Group Wins Prestigious First-Prize Award In International Architecture Competition
Dec 17, 2019, 11:00 ET
VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - BEE BREEDERS, organizer of the 2019 International MICROHOME architecture competition, has announced that Vancouver's BLA DESIGN GROUP has won first place for a sustainable microhome design intended to provide an alternative, entry-level option for Vancouver's increasingly unaffordable housing market.
The jury commentary states that the jurors were "impressed by the sensible linear plan layout," and that "the project is depicted beautifully in plan and section, giving sense to the project's layout and form."
"The key requirement of the competition was to create a livable entry-level home that didn't exceed 25 square metres. In the context of the affordability challenges of Vancouver's housing market, this felt like more of a mission than an academic exercise," said Jerry Liu, co-founder of Vancouver's BLA Design Group. "We're incredibly humbled to have had our vision recognized by such a well-respected group of prominent architects and university professors, particularly given the strength the submissions by the short-listed competitors."
"Bee Breeders serves a global community of 50,000 architects and designers and this MicroHome competition was intended to highlight for our industry that bigger isn't always better. Our vision is that small-scale architecture can offer the opportunity of home ownership to many more people – and do that in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way," said Jesse Basran, co-founder of Vancouver's BLA Design Group.
About BLA Design Group, Ltd:
Located in Vancouver, BC, BLA Design Group, Ltd. specializes in the design and development of single-family homes that are both beautiful, and highly functional.
About the Bee Breeders MICROHOME Architecture Competition:
BEE BREEDERS is a leading architecture competition organiser based in Singapore. The MICROHOME International Architecture Competition Jury Panel consisted of prominent architects from global leaders, including OMA, SHoP Architects, and Renzo Piano Building Workshop. The Jury panel also included academics from Universities such as University of Oxford, University of Plymouth, and University of Texas. For more information visit: https://beebreeders.com/architecturecompetitions/microhome2019
For further information: and/or images suitable for publication, please contact Jesse Basran at (778) 772-9706 or via email jessebasran@bladesigngroup.com.
