Vancouver's 221A Launches Blockchain Digital Strategy with Cultural Research Report

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - cultural non-profit organization 221A launches its Blockchains & Cultural Padlocks (BACP) Digital Strategy. The publication of its 200-page research report culminates two years of social, cultural and ecological research on the emergent technology of the blockchain. Supported by the Canada Council for the Arts' Digital Strategy Fund, BACP outlines a values-led strategy for 221A to engage civil society with the challenge of developing a digitally cooperative culture, and to work towards the recommoning of land, data and objects.

The free publication outlines 221A's key positions and partners within its digital strategy, and features major commissioned papers by art writer Rosemary Heather (Toronto); artist Julian Yi-Zhong Hou (Vancouver/Vernon, BC); artist and theorist Patricia Reed (Berlin); and critical geographer Maral Sotoudehnia (Victoria, BC).

The publication is accompanied by a public events series , beginning with a live stream launch on May 25, 2021 at 10 AM PDT with Jesse McKee, BACP Lead Investigator and Head of Strategy at 221A; Rosemary Heather, BACP Editorial Director; and Svitlana Matviyenko, Associate Director of Simon Fraser University's Digital Democracy Institute.

With Blockchains & Cultural Padlocks, 221A leads the cultural, educational and nonprofit sectors in fostering greater awareness about the ways blockchain tech will challenge institutions to evolve towards more collective and cooperative models. The technology also enables creators and communities to derive far greater benefit from daily internet use, through new means of data sovereignty and emerging forms of peer-to-peer interaction.

Partners

221A's BACP research development benefited from key partnerships with [email protected] (Vancouver), Canada's leading blockchain academic research cluster; New Models (Berlin), pro-complexity media node; the beecoin project (Berlin), DAO organized around the health of urban beehives; DOMA (Paris/Kyiv), non-profit housing platform cooperative; and ChinookX (Pacific Northwest), Indigenous data sovereignty and green energy start-up. The Human Data Commons Foundation (Vancouver), supports 221A's strategy as a communications partner.

About 221A

Founded in 2008, 221A is a non-profit charitable organization that works with artists and designers to research and develop cultural, ecological and social infrastructure. It envisions a pluralistic society where all people have the means to make and access culture.

Related Links:

Blockchains & Cultural Padlocks

Blockchains & Cultural Padlocks Digital Strategy Research Report

Blockchains & Cultural Padlocks Event Series

SOURCE 221A

For further information: Jesse McKee, Head of Strategy, [email protected]

Related Links

www.221a.ca

