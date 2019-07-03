Vancouver Laser and Skin Care Centre Makes the "Mommy Makeover" a Reality Through the Unique Combination of Cosmetic Procedure Technology

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Vancouver Laser and Skin Care Centre now offers a combination of modern, non-surgical procedures that gives patients, particularly mothers, the opportunity to renew every part of their body. The Mommy Makeover easily solves common body-related issues such as abdominal laxity, excess abdominal fat, and pelvic laxity.

Tighten the Mid-Section with EMSculpt®

EMSculpt®, a new addition to Vancouver Laser, uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to target abdominal laxity by stimulating supramaximal muscle contractions to remodel the muscles' inner structures. EMSculpt® creates more intense contractions than exercise can achieve alone. It delivers 20,000 muscle contractions in a 30-minute session. This non-invasive procedure tightens the mid-section and quickly builds abdominal muscles.

Freeze Away Abdominal Fat with Coolsculpting

Stubborn abdominal fat is safely eliminated using Coolsculpting. A non-surgical alternative to liposuction, Coolsculpting freezes and destroys unwanted fat cells that are sensitive to cold temperatures while the surrounding cells remain unharmed. Coolsculpting helps mothers refine their body by addressing the trouble areas that exercise and dieting can't seem to tackle.

Strengthen the Pelvic Floor with BTL Emsella

BTL Emsella addresses the uncomfortable issue many mothers do not want to talk about – a weakened pelvic floor from giving birth or simply aging. Patients sit on the Emsella chair fully clothed while the focused magnetic technology creates supramaximal muscle contractions that simulate stronger and faster Kegals than patients could do on their own. BTL Emsella also treats stress, urge, and mixed incontinence so mothers can feel more confident in their daily activities.

Ladylase is another effective non-surgical option to decrease pelvic laxity. The procedure stimulates the production of new collagen and tightens existing collagen using targeted laser energy. This form of vaginal rejuvenation is among the most comfortable and effective treatments for tightening muscles, improving lubrication, and reducing incontinence.

All the procedures above require minimal downtime, allowing mothers to reclaim their youthful bodies without having to take a break from their busy schedule. More information about Vancouver Laser can be found here: Vancouver Laser & Skin Care Centre

