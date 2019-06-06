Vancouver K-12 Workers Reach Tentative Agreement

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - K-12 support workers, members of CUPE Local 15, reached a tentative agreement with the Vancouver School Board yesterday, after five months of bargaining.

"Both bargaining teams worked well together and recognized the needs and concerns of our members," said CUPE 15 President Warren Williams.

Staff representative for CUPE 15 and lead negotiator Kathie Currie noted that a full and comprehensive review of the current collective agreement was carried out as well as ongoing issues addressed. The two bargaining committees met a total of 9 times prior to reaching a tentative agreement.

"After 20 years, we finally had the opportunity to bargain collectively, with fewer restraints," said Currie. "Both parties worked together amicably to achieve gains for our members in areas we were unable to make any headway previously."

The provincial framework agreement (PFA) approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed by the end of June.

CUPE 15 represents more than 2,000 K-12 support workers in Vancouver including Education Assistants, Indigenous Support Workers, Clerical, and IT who provide services to assist students in over 100 schools throughout Vancouver.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

