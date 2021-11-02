Vancouver Island Woman, Dana Collins, Named to 2021 list of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women

"I'm honoured to be named amongst this illustrious group of powerful women who are all committed to inspiring change. In a country that hosts 9% of the world's forests, I feel fortunate to work within Canada's forest sector, building a career dedicated to the sustainable management of our natural resources," says Collins. "Inclusion begets innovation and I'm committed to making the forest sector more inclusive. Given women make up approximately 17% of the workforce, it's imperative that we break down barriers, uplift under-represented voices, and encourage women to pursue rewarding careers in forestry."

Collins is a forest professional in British Columbia, currently serving as the Managing Director of the Juniper Collective – a forward-looking inclusion and diversity consultancy that partners with organizations in the forest sector to develop practical solutions for respectful and inclusive workplaces. Dana has been widely recognized as a changemaker in the sector, pursuing every undertaking through a critical, intersectional lens. In her previous role as the Executive Director of The Canadian Institute of Forestry, she spearheaded a national initiative to support the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in Canada's forest sector. Dana was previously named as a recipient of The Prince of Wales Award for Sustainable Forest Management.

"When we actively enable for diversity and inclusion, and foster a sense of belonging, workplaces, industries, and whole sectors can only strengthen," added Collins.

Past award winners include some of Canada's most iconic women: The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV's The Social; Dr. Shawna Pandya, scientist-astronaut candidate; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

"When I look at this year's winners, I see a group of radically authentic women who remind us all of what it means to stand up with courage, for ourselves and those around them," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "By recognizing and celebrating the strength, fearlessness, resilience and heart these women demonstrate, we can inspire more of the same in generations to come."

For more information on WXN and the Top 100 Awards please see https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards.

About The Juniper Collective

The Juniper Collective is an inclusion and diversity consultancy that partners with organizations to develop practical solutions for respectful and inclusive workplaces. By using data specific to an organization's unique needs, the Juniper Collective creates individualized strategies for inclusion and diversity with a measurable impact.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

