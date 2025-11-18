Vancouver Island Ferry Company Appoints Ryan Dermody as Chief Executive Officer, Marking the Next Phase of Growth

NANAIMO, BC, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), operator of the Hullo fast ferry service, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Dermody as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, following his successful tenure as Interim CEO.

Dermody's leadership has been pivotal in guiding the company through a period of steady growth since assuming the interim role earlier this year. Under his direction, VIFC has enhanced service reliability, strengthened its guest experience culture, and established a clear path for sustainable growth.

Ryan Dermody, CEO (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company) Hullo vessel Spuhels crossing the Salish Sea (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

"Ryan is proving himself to be a strong based leader that is people-focused, operationally disciplined, and outcome oriented," said Rupesh Amin, Founder and Executive Chairman of VIFC. "His ability to inspire teams and deliver results with purpose aligns perfectly with the vision we set for Hullo: to be the world's friendliest ferry company. The Board's decision to appoint Ryan as permanent CEO reflects our confidence in his ability to lead VIFC."

As former Royal Navy Officer and past President of Norcan, Dermody brings to the role an impressive background in maritime operations, logistics, and infrastructure.

Since joining VIFC, Dermody has played a key role in strengthening the Hullo brand as a trusted and forward-thinking transportation service, connecting Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland through reliability, comfort, and hospitality. Under his leadership, the Hullo team has advanced initiatives to improve on-time performance, elevate guest satisfaction, and optimize operations for long-term sustainability.

"It's a privilege to lead this incredible team into our next phase of growth," said Ryan Dermody, CEO of VIFC. "VIFC represents a vital and transformative transportation link for British Columbia - connecting people and places in ways that are fast, friendly, and sustainable. I'm excited to continue building on our momentum and delivering on our promise to be the world's friendliest ferry company."

Hullo continues to evolve as more than just a ferry service - it's becoming a symbol of connection, innovation, and pride for the communities it serves.

About Vancouver Island Ferry Company

The Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) operates the Hullo fast passenger ferry service between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver. Launched in 2023, Hullo offers up to 14 daily sailings, providing a fast, reliable, and comfortable travel experience that's transforming the way communities and people connect across the region. https://hullo.com/

SOURCE Vancouver Island Ferry Company

Media Contact: [email protected], www.hullo.com