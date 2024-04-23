Vancouver International Airport (YVR) Selects Copperleaf Portfolio to Optimize Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by Vancouver International Airport (YVR). As Canada's second largest airport and winner of the Skytrax award for Best Airport in North America in 2024, YVR connects 24.9 million passengers and more than 315,000 tonnes of cargo annually to destinations around the world. The airport terminal is B.C.'s largest building with infrastructure that extends to the airfield and surrounding commercial facilities.

To support its near- and long-term strategic objectives, YVR recognized an opportunity to improve its capital investment planning process. Through a more consistent and transparent capital evaluation, prioritization, and planning process, YVR will better understand where, when, and what to invest in to mitigate risk and achieve its strategic goals in the most cost-effective manner. A key component of YVR's Strategic Plan is related to asset management—ensuring assets are in a state of good repair, improving the resilience of infrastructure, and maximizing the value of investments.

YVR selected Copperleaf Portfolio™ to support this mandate and enable the organization to develop investment plans that optimize resources, mitigate risk, and meet strategic objectives and stakeholder expectations.

"We continually look to leverage new and innovative ways to strengthen our role as a diverse global hub while aligning YVR to the future growth and needs of British Columbia," said Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at YVR. "This includes creating investment plans for our airport infrastructure and land assets that reduce risk, while providing the highest value from our infrastructure renewal funding. I am confident our team will benefit from Copperleaf's dynamic solution and look forward to our work together."

The implementation of Copperleaf Portfolio will provide YVR with the ability to:

capture and manage all candidate investments in a single, centralized system for greater efficiency and streamlined approvals

identify, capture, and measure risk and how risk changes over time

compare and communicate the value and strategic alignment of investments

build robust, defensible plans that maximize return on invested capital

"We're thrilled to partner with YVR, a world-class international hub airport which is such an important part of the economic growth story here in British Columbia," said Paul Sakrzewski, CEO of Copperleaf. "Copperleaf is looking forward to working with YVR to clearly link their ambitious strategic outcomes with capital and resource allocation, and achieve an optimal balance between costs, risks, level of service, and sustainability. A huge thank you to Tamara and the YVR team for putting their trust in Copperleaf. We are proud to welcome them as our first airport client in our growing global community."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, plans or future opportunities and all statements expressed in the future tense. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we consider appropriate and reasonable on the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in our 2024 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors". Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information if the Company's expectations regarding future events change, or actual results differ from the expectations expressed in this press release.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

CPLF-IR

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc.

For further information: please contact: Copperleaf Technologies Inc., 604-639-9700, Email: Media Relations