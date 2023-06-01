Vancouver Fraser Port Authority announces leadership transition for CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Vancouver Fraser Port Authority CEO Robin Silvester has announced that he will be leaving the port authority after more than 14 years leading the organization.

Robin Silvester (CNW Group/Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

"It is time for a new challenge for me, and to make space for a new leader at the port authority after the recent federal environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, the most significant strategic priority of the last decade," said Robin. "With support from our partners, we have delivered over $1 billion of infrastructure over the last decade and a half. The port authority has a strong leadership team to lead it into the future, and I want to thank the entire port team for their contributions to our collective success."

During Robin's time with the port authority, investments in the Vancouver gateway have helped drive around 40% growth in international trade through the Port of Vancouver, by far Canada's largest port. In addition, Robin's leadership has been a critical part of the port authority's leadership in sustainability, including programs to protect the environment and enable thriving communities.

"I want to thank Robin Silvester for his leadership over the last 14 years," said Judy Rogers, Chair of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Board of Directors. "Robin helped guide the port authority through a period of incredible growth and accomplishment, culminating with the recent federal environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project."

Robin will be staying on to support a leadership transition, with more details to follow in the coming weeks. The Board of Directors will undertake a global search for a new President and CEO.

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal agency responsible for the shared stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. Like all Canada Port Authorities, we are accountable to the federal minister of transport, and operate pursuant to the Canada Marine Act with a mandate to enable Canada's trade through the Port of Vancouver, while protecting the environment and considering local communities. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations. Our revenues come from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Profits are reinvested in port infrastructure. The port authority oversees the use of port land and water, which includes more than 16,000 hectares of water, over 1,500 hectares of land, and approximately 350 kilometres of shoreline. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, the Port of Vancouver extends from Roberts Bank and the Fraser River up to and including Burrard Inlet, bordering 16 municipalities and intersecting the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish Indigenous groups. The Port of Vancouver is Canada's largest port, and the third largest in North America by tonnes of cargo. Enabling the trade of approximately $305 billion in goods with more than 170 world economies, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.

