Vancouver Film School and Royal Roads University announce accelerated degree pathway partnership

After completing their one-year advanced production diploma at VFS, pathway students can either choose to study on campus at Royal Roads for one additional year, or combine online and on-campus training for two more years. These degree pathways will also make international students eligible to apply for a work permit in Canada following their graduation.

"This pathway partnership offers unparalleled value for VFS students wanting to earn an undergraduate degree and join the thriving creative economy," says Scott Steiger, VFS's Director of International Admissions & Business Development. "Royal Roads University's innovative BA in Professional Communication program enhances VFS graduates' educational experience for those seeking careers in public relations, advertising, journalism, marketing, corporate, technical, or web-based communication."

"A lot of students come to our program with many technical abilities but need the forward thinking that strategy and theory provide — that's the real advantage of this transfer agreement," says BAPC Program Head Chaseten Remillard. "You bridge the two which takes the students' employment prospects and creative projects to the next level."

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, VFS revolutionized entertainment arts education with the introduction of the world's first one-year intensive film production diploma program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering acclaimed and award-winning one-year diploma programs in 3D animation, film, TV, programming, video game, motion and interactive design. For the past 30 years, VFS has been devoted to delivering the highest quality education, and developing the next generation of leaders in the entertainment and creative media industries.

About Royal Roads University

Royal Roads University, a public university established in 1995, offers a progressive model of post-secondary education, delivering applied and professional programs. The university, located in Victoria, B.C., offers a blended learning experience combining online and on-campus instruction, as well as full-time intensive on-campus instruction for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees, as well as certificates and diplomas. It also offers progressive, professional continuing studies programs.

