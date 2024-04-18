VANCOUVER FASHION WEEK 2024: OVER 50 OF THE BEST GLOBAL DESIGNERS STRIKE THE RUNWAY

Dates: April 23-28, 2024

Location: David Lam Hall, 50 E Pender St, Vancouver BC

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Get ready to witness the epitome of style and creativity as Vancouver Fashion Week gears up for its highly anticipated 6-day event featuring over 50 designers. This upcoming season's lineup promises a dynamic fuse of cutting-edge designs and international flair.

Vancouver Fashion Week SS24 Designer: Amir Sam | Photographer: @photo_jordan Vancouver Fashion Week SS24 Designer: Amir Sam | Photographer: @photo_jordan

As the second-largest fashion week in North America and the only industry event actively amplifying diverse international award-winning designers from over 25 fashion capitals around the world, Vancouver Fashion Week proudly stands as the beacon of inclusivity and innovation. Expect nothing short of a sartorial spectacle as this year's showcase will unveil a stellar lineup of both homegrown Canadian talent and acclaimed international designers. From avant-garde couture to streetwear trends infused with a multitude of international influences, VFW celebrates the transformative power of fashion in uniting cultures, inspiring change, and diversity in all its forms, giving the spotlight to models of every size, age, race, and gender identity to grace its runway.

Jamal Abdourahman, the visionary producer and founder behind Vancouver Fashion Week and Global Fashion Collective, envisions fashion as a universal language that unites cultures and transcends boundaries. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing creative expression, he aims to position Vancouver as a premier destination for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

"At Vancouver Fashion Week, diversity is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from across Canada and worldwide, presenting the most forward-thinking creative concepts to the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon, and it's inspiring to see such a strong mix of designers all under one roof here in Vancouver." says Jamal.

This event is a testament to the global allure of fashion, no one would want to miss. Igniting the Canadian fashion scene, VFW will be bringing together a various array of creatives, fashion enthusiasts, and an eclectic mix of designers all right here, in Vancouver.

Join us as we catwalk through the mesmerizing world of fashion, where innovation knows no bounds and creativity reigns supreme. Vancouver Fashion Week invites you to experience the magic firsthand – because when it comes to style, the world is our runway.

