Vancouver Career College Honours Orange Shirt Day in Abbotsford This September

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Vancouver Career College is honouring Orange Shirt Day on September 30, 2019 with a community event and a series of volunteer-led activities including a commemorative walk and drumming, bannock and BBQ lunch, an interactive art exhibit, and hands-on workshops.

"Orange Shirt Day is commemorated annually, to witness and honour the healing journey of First Nations survivors and their families," says Cassandra Fyfe, Campus Director, Vancouver Career College. "It's a tremendous honour to hold our own event this year, at our campus in Abbotsford, to support the ongoing process of reconciliation and provide hope for future generations."

Upon completion of the commemorative walk and drumming, special scholarships will be presented to a number of local bands including Aitchelitz, Chawathil, Cheam First Nation, Seabird Island Indian Band, and others.

This September, Vancouver Career College will also be welcoming local author and member of Sumas First Nation, Beatrice Elaine Silver. As a residential school survivor, Beatrice will be sharing her story, as highlighted in the interactive art exhibit, and offering book signings of her first published book: Lex̲èywa - I Pass the Torch to You.

"We are truly honoured to have Beatrice Silver attend our Orange Shirt Day event," says Fyfe. "She is a wonderful soul and an inspiration to other residential school survivors, who understand the history we all share."

The events will take place at the Abbotsford campus of Vancouver Career College at 2121 Clearbrook Road, starting at 10:30am. Official Orange Day T-shirts and bracelets will be available by donation.

About Orange Shirt Day

On September 30 each year, thousands of people gather across Canada to remember the victims and survivors of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day is inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad, who wore a bright orange shirt on her first day attending a BC residential school in 1973, but had the shirt stripped from her, never to be seen again. As of now, resolutions have currently been passed in support of Orange Shirt Day by local governments, school districts, and First Nations in the Cariboo and beyond. For more information, visit www.orangeshirtday.org.

About Vancouver Career College

Vancouver Career College offers accelerated, practical career training programs and courses led by industry-experienced instructors. With a student-focused approach to learning, students develop hands-on knowledge and skills in the fields of business, healthcare, education, technology, design, and more from one of six campus locations in British Columbia. For more information, visit www.career.college.

