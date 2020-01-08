Vancouver Career College Donates Over 1700 Items & $450 Cash to Local Food Banks

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - On December 1, Vancouver Career College launched a friendly food drive competition among its six campuses and collectively raised 1742 perishable and non-perishable items for Food Banks Canada.

Students, instructors, and faculty worked together to help those in need and raise awareness for BC's local food banks.

"It gives us great pleasure to contribute to such a worthwhile cause," says Cassandra Fyfe, Campus Director, Vancouver Career College Abbotsford. "The campus-wide food drive presented the perfect opportunity to engage our students, while giving back to our communities during the holidays."

For every item donated, Vancouver Career College committed to providing further monetary support to Food Banks Canada, in the sum of $450 cash.

Vancouver Career College values helping those in need, and looks forward to a continued partnership with Food Banks Canada for years to come.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network in Canada. This year, Food Banks Canada serviced over one million people, with a third of those individuals being under the age of 18. For more information, visit www.foodbankscanada.ca.

About Vancouver Career College

Vancouver Career College offers accelerated, practical career training programs and courses led by industry-experienced instructors. With a student-focused approach to learning, students develop hands-on knowledge and skills in the fields of business, healthcare, education, technology, design, and more from one of six campus locations in British Columbia. For more information, visit www.career.college.

