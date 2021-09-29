Vancouver Career College Community Fundraiser Raises $16K for Seven-Month Old Awaiting Heart Surgery

Vancouver Career College exceeds fundraising goal of $15K with a community fundraiser in Abbotsford to help a seven-month old in need of a heart transplant.

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On Saturday, September 25, Vancouver Career College's Community Fundraiser Locked Up for Love collectively raised over $16,000 dollars for seven-month old Rennah's heart transplant. The community raised six-thousand dollars during a series of events from raffles and silent auctions to by-donation haircuts, nails, and a barbeque. As Vancouver Career College has pledged to contribute for every $1 dollar raised, the total amount will now equate to $16K for Rennah and her family.

"It's incredible how much support we were able to get from our local communities in Abbotsford," says Alison Patchett, Social Services Worker Instructor, Vancouver Career College. "We had so many people reach out and offer to donate items and products for the raffle and silent auctions. All of the food and raffle basket items were donated from local businesses."

The primary event – Locked Up for Love – featured a number of students, instructors, local fire chiefs, police officers, and prominent officials "imprisoned" inside classrooms, so that they could "post bail" with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the fundraiser. One former student was able to post bail at $1700.

Prior to the Saturday fundraiser, the community was $15K shy from the $50,000 fundraising goal. Now with the help of local communities across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Career College, Rennah's family will have enough money to get her a new heart and relocate to Edmonton post-surgery.

"We're so honoured to be able to rely on the support of our community," says Cassandra Fyfe, Campus Director, Vancouver Career College Abbotsford. "When we heard about Aiesha's situation, we wanted to come together and do whatever we could to help. The Social Services Worker class took the initiative to plan this community fundraiser and help their fellow student in need."

Aiesha is a member of the Vancouver Career College community and a current student in the Medical Laboratory Assistant program. Her seven-month old baby, Rennah, is undergoing an invasive heart surgery due to mitral regurgitation and cardiomyopathy – meaning a valve in her heart does not work properly. The proceeds from this community fundraiser, in addition to the other funds raised through the GoFundMe page, will help Rennah and her family with the costs of relocating to Edmonton and continual treatments for Rennah as she heals post-surgery. Visit the GoFundMe page to learn more.

