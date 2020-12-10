Vancouver Career College and Thompson Rivers University Forge Partnership for Degree Pathway

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Vancouver Career College is pleased to announce a new articulation agreement with Thompson Rivers University ("TRU") effective October 23, 2020 until July 31, 2021.

"We are thrilled to enter this new partnership with Thompson Rivers University," says Peter Guerretta, Vice President of Operations, Vancouver Career College. "Our focus as a learning institution is to enable our students to grow and pursue their dream careers by obtaining job-ready skills. This degree pathway is a perfect opportunity for our RMT students to continue their education and get broader training in health sciences."

This new partnership offers Registered Massage Therapy (RMT) students and recent graduates from Vancouver Career College the opportunity to receive a bachelor's degree from TRU in less time by building on their RMT education. Graduates of the 88-week Registered Massage Therapy program at Vancouver Career College, who successfully complete a total of 51 additional credits (24 upper-level and 27 lower-level), can obtain a Bachelor of Health Science degree from TRU, Open Learning.

The partnership between Thompson Rivers University, Open Learning and Vancouver Career College provides a flexible degree completion pathway to the graduates of the Registered Massage Therapy program. This pathway allows students to continue their educational journey in a format that works for them. Thompson Rivers University, Open Learning programs enable students to achieve their academic goals and enhance their future employability.

"Thompson Rivers University, Open Learning has a long and proud history of being a bridge to educational opportunities for learners across sectors," says Don Poirier, Associate Vice-President, Open Learning. "We are pleased to continue this tradition with the Vancouver Career College."

Previous Vancouver Career College RMT graduates are also eligible to apply for this degree pathway. Those students that are interested can be connected with an advisor from TRU to determine how many of their credits will transfer. TRU's Bachelor of Health Science can be fully completed online.



About Thompson Rivers University, Open Learning

Open Learning at TRU is BC's leading open and distance education provider. Through its legislative mandate, Open Learning provides open, accessible and flexible learning and recognition of all types of learning. Thompson Rivers University serves more than 25,000 students on our campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake, and via distance or online courses and programs through Open Learning. For more information on our partnership with Vancouver Career College, visit https://www.tru.ca/distance/transfer-options/transfer-agreements.html.

About Vancouver Career College

Vancouver Career College offers accelerated, practical career training programs and courses led by industry-experienced instructors. With a student-focused approach to learning, students develop hands-on knowledge and skills in the fields of business, healthcare, education, technology, design, and more from one of six campus locations in British Columbia. For more information, visit www.career.college.

SOURCE Vancouver Career College

For further information: Sheliza Thobani, Communications & Media, 604-915-7288 ext. 2930